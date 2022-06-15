Much of Monday's School District of Lodi Board of Education meeting focused on wrapping up the 2021-2022 school year including a look at the goals of the Strategic Plan.
The district's strategic plan, implemented in fall of 2021, included five pillars to the district's mission: preparing for the future, nurturing the whole student, innovative communication connection, district workforce, and operational excellence. To explain how that has looked in the classroom in Monday's meeting, Breunig asked board members and visitors to split up into four groups to see presentations from district teachers on specific examples.
In each corner of the room were posters, pamphlets and other visual aids with teachers from the Primary School, Elementary School and Ouisconsing School of Collaboration, the Middle School and the High School.
At the Primary School station, Principal Amy Fassbender was joined by teachers explaining high confidence strategies for literacy with three parts of phoenetic awareness, phonics to reading, and guided reading. A difference, from previous strategies included moving away from "spelling lists," as not leading to great word retention among students. Work instead is focusing more toward understanding and active application.
The next station featured Elementary and OSC Principal Michael Pisani describing morning meetings, as an example of social emotional learning applied in classrooms. The program allowed for a "soft start" to the morning, as well as developing social and communication skills between the students. Many students have appreciated the routine and discussion including the setting of expectations of the week, he said, with an end goal being that students will adopt the routine to the point of being able to do it on their own, which also allows for easier transition in the event of a substitute teacher.
The Middle School presentation focused on career exploration and interest development, which is largely folded into life skills classes, as presented by teacher Sarah Weber.
At the High School, one of the highlighted programs was Community Connections, which included a scheduled career fair. By request of local businesses, that career fair became a job fair organized by 12 members of the high school staff.
Lessons from the first outing of the event, according to Principal Joe Jelinek were that it could have been more immediately helpful for job seekers and employers if it was scheduled earlier in the year and they may help employers get organized with student event leaders.
Wages Revisited
Later in the meeting, board members approved another slate of wage increases, this time for summer and substitute staff.
The vote touched on five separate rates:
- Teacher daily substitutes from $130 to $140 per day as of July 1
- Substitute educational assistants, summer custodial, summer worker and substitute administrative assistants from $12.50 to $15 per hour starting this summer
- Summer starting IT workers from $13 to $14 per hour starting this summer
- Summer returning IT workers from $14 to $15 per hour starting this summer
- Summer maintenance workers from $12.50 per hour to $16.50 per hour starting this summer
The summary memo on the proposal, submitted by District Business Manager Brent Richter, estimates the total cost to the district at between $35,000 and $50,000.
The package of wage increases passed by a vote of seven to zero.