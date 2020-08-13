On July 29, the Lodi School Board made the difficult decision to keep the district students at home for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
The decision also came with some disappointment from parents in the community. It was a decision that District Administrator Vince Breunig didn’t think he was going to make, as he admitted that earlier in the month, his decision would have been different. Increasing COVID-19 cases in the area made him reconsider his initial decision.
But with those who are upset with the decision also came those who whole-heartedly supported the board’s decision.
Prior to the board’s monthly meeting on Aug. 10, a group of 20 wanted to show their support for the school board, administrators and teachers during these tough times. The group held signs and chanted in approval of the decision to start the school year in an enhanced online model.
Tess Carr, a parent in the district, led the demonstration of showing appreciation, acknowledging the board being in a difficult position.
“Nobody wanted to keep kids home, and it affects some families even more negatively than others,” Carr said. “This is hard for our whole community. Still, we appreciate that our board has considered many factors in making this decision, including the practicality of staffing and allowing teachers to focus on providing a quality distance experience. As far as safety goes, COVID-19 just is not like the flu or driving in a car.”
Carr added that while the flu kills about 43,000 Americans per year and motor accidents about 38,000 per year, COVID-19 has killed over 163,000 in a five-month span.
"That translates to almost 400,000 per year,” Carr said. "If that many Americans were dying of car crashes per year, we'd want drastic measures to make cars safer too."
Statements, public input
The board meeting began with President H. Adam Steinberg issuing a brief statement on behalf of the board. He acknowledged that the board is always looking for input on agenda items, and the board has received emails both in favor and opposed to its recent decision to begin the 2020-21 school year in an enhanced online model.
“We deliberated in great detail, looking at all the information,” he read. “The last special board meeting (July 29 when the decision was made) was the culmination of several long meetings.”
He added that it wasn’t in the best interest to put 1,500 students and more than 200 staff members across the four district buildings at risk, saying “the minute it is safe to bring students back, we will do so.”
Breunig also delivered a statement, reiterating that the decision to start online was “the most difficult decision I’ve made in my career.”
Breunig added that the decision affects his family as well, as he has a son beginning his senior year and a daughter in the sixth grade. Both will miss out on things and won’t have typical school years.
“We realize it’s disruptive for families,” Breunig said. “The board was in a no-win situation.”
Following the statements of Steinberg and Breunig was more than 90 minutes worth of public input from both parents, teachers, coaches and community members. Comments from parents and community members supported and opposed the school board’s decision on the enhanced virtual model. Those in opposition commented on the added strain for those families that have parents not able to work from home. Some brought up the social and emotional downfalls of kids not being in schools.
Coaches of “low-risk” sports spoke on how the students needed the seasons and parents urged the district to not cancel athletic seasons, Teachers spoke about the proposed ways that they might be instructed to conduct themselves this year, and if students are not going to be in the buildings, teachers shouldn’t be required to be either, if not necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.