Lodi Middle School recently announced its honor roll for the first term of the 2020-21 school year. Students could receive recognition as honorable mention (3.0-3.49 GPA), honors 3.5-3.99 GPA) or high honors (4.0 GPA). The list, broken down by grade, is as follows:
EIGHTH GRADE
• High Honors — Izabeth Bahe, Ava Ballweg, Vivian Beld, Mayah Bonafield, Addison Crane, Braedon Dorshorst, Jadyn Hellenbrand, Olivia Heyroth, Alexander Jackson, Isabella Johnson, Zion Kurth, Samantha Leatherberry, Tyler Oberling, Tessa Pertzborn, Summer Rake, Caleb Rotzoll, Kathryn Schilling, Blake Simpson, Tatum Tatro, Catherine Zajicek
• Honors — Kaden Ballweg, Addison Bell, Lexie Birchler, Robert Boisen, Michael Cahalane, Preston Follis, Dakota Franklin, Bailey Franklin, Marek Fredericks, Harlie Gjavenis, Natalie Hellenbrand, Easton Henson, Kristiana Hinzmann, Ezekiel Jackson, Samuel Jones, Natalie Kelley, Sadie Koenig, Josephine Lincoln, Grace Morgan, Liam Mueller, Brett Nesbit, Amber Norland, Nichoas Rentmeister, Jackson Rentmeister, Alexandra Rudnytsky, Brianne Schmelling, Sydney Simpson, Connor Skrum, Chase Stanek, Christa Statz, Keegan Taylor, Isabel Wipperfurth
• Honorable Mention — Addison Bakke, Landon Best, Grant Beyer, Jace Buchanan, Grace Burkholder, Audrey Dallman, Cyan Erickson, Jonah Giese, Kaydeen Hall, Kyle Hoffman, Fatime Ibraimi, Hayden Johnson, Matthew Lincicum, Caleb Lister, Caleb Lord, Dylan Ness, Kaylie Nichols, Michael O’Mara, Tony Omosebi, Dakota Pierquet, Ryder Redell, Lucas Ripp, Shelby Ripp, Ryan Rolfe, Elijah Schneider, Trent Skalitzky, Jamie Skrum, Bentley Smith, Hayden Tadysak, Cameron Thistle, Ayden Trimble, Cameron Tritt, Abigail Wagner, Amy Wenger, Mason Yates
SEVENTH GRADE
• High Honors — William Bercher, Makayla Burmester, Brielle Burros, Gracie Clary, Norah Gruel, Noelle Haak, Katherine Hall, Henry Homuth, Oscar Johnston, Elise Krumpen, Briahna Lund, Brody Ripp, Rowan Skarda, Megan Smith, Ava Stephens, Mia Walstad, Faith Wetzel, Rylie Wilcox, Olivia Woodburn, Adysen Young
• Honors — Sophia Andrews, Sawyer Baron, Finnigan Berg, Ella Best, Karrell Branch, Alexander Breunig, Mason Edgerly, Alfredo Hernandez, Fayth Hesselberg, Sophia Himes, Maya Houdek, Zander Kellogg, Grayson Koeppen, Marah Lane, Micah Lee, Andrew Lembcke, Charlotte Leu, Nathan Lichucki, Braydon Newcomb, Hallie Nolden, Isaac Prosek, Taylor Reese, Scarlett Reppen, Simon Ricks, Giselle Roekle, Flor Salto, Sabrina Schmidt, Sydney Schroeder, Annika Smith, Bailey Stark, Skyla Strangeway, Noah Streit, Madalynn Weber
• Honorable Mention — Keleigh Bannach, Riley Browne, Mikayla Dachel, Natalie Detert, Ayden Fandrich, Chase Hunter, Trevor Kutz, Chase Maas, Madison McMorris, Alannah Moen, Andre Pardo, Vala Pollock, Beau Ripp, Caden Ripp, Darla Ripp, Trenton Schlender, Whitney Schoenberg, Anna Thorny, Misael Valencia, Kholton Watters, Natalie Wheeler, Ethan Winter
SIXTH GRADE
• High Honors — Avalyn Albrecht, Ella Austin-Nash, Zoey Bahe, Jaylee Busser, Emery Crane, Riley Follis, Atticus Hill, Olivia Hocking, Olivia King, Jackson Ladwig, Mikko LaMere, Alyssa Larrabee, Aubrey Lord, Logan Neumaier, Sadie Ratto, Marley Redell, Brenna Richardson, Emma Smith, Alyson Stratton, Emily TenBarge, Jaxson Trickle, Josie Varney, Colton Waller, James Walsh, Brock Wendt
• Honors — Jaylin Breunig, Benjamin Brisky, Austin Browne, Clarissa Buss, Ella Carter, Keira Cartwright, Bryer Caves, Shaun Clemens, Owen Dorshorst, Jade Dulmes, Dougal Edwards, Baylee Errthum, Ellie Fahey, Katherine Frey, Mark Gilles, Taylen Graf, McKenna Griffis, Vivian Groeschl, Jacey Heinzmann, Melanie Hellenbrand, Caleb Hellenbrand, Harrison Keyeski, Easton Leatherberry, Logan Leistico, Trevor Meinking, Makenna Miklas, Jayden Millin, Jesse Munson, Finley O’Connor, Adrianna Odegaard, Maijesa Ostrander, Nathan Robbins, Karin Robinson, Bryce Schafer, Adelyn Schilling, Walker Sievers, Collin Stevenson, Joshua Tatro, Michael Yates
• Honorable Mention — Alexis Alvarez-Ortega, Devyn Brown, Cyrus Clemens, Cade Crary, Kylie Doyle, Aameera Goff, Ace Hoffmann, Liam Johnson, Zoe Licht, Jackson McGoey, Nathaniel McKenna, Hannah Mueller, Bridget Parpart, Ava Rolfe, Kale Schneider, Reece Schreiber, Tycen Stuhr, Mailiana Young
