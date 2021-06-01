Both the Lodi and Poynette school districts held outdoor graduation ceremonies on Sunday.
It was a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, while also offering a chance to reflect on what has been an unusual senior year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nina Weichmann, who gave the Welcome address at Poynette’s event, summed it up by saying, “We persevered.”
After the events of the past year, Weichmann added, “I must say, it is spectacular to see all of you here.”
About 80 students graduated from Poynette High School this year. Weichmann said she and her fellow graduates will not be remembered for their material successes, but for the impact they have on their fellow man over a lifetime.
Lodi’s 2021 graduating class had 110 students. Four students spoke at the ceremony, including Rose Baron, Jakob Krey, Olivia Lange and Nicholas Prosek.
“The last three months have flown by,” said Baron. “Before long, our kids will be asking what high school was like in our day.”
Baron talked about how this year’s class has stuck together and gotten along well.
“I can’t wait to see the amazing things this class does,” said Baron.
Krey connected the high school experience to mythology, in particular the coming-of-age stories. He remembered how during homecoming of freshmen year, the class came out on top in a dodgeball tournament, despite being the underdogs.
Prosek noted that no other high schoolers have gone through anything like this past school year, with virtual learning being the norm.
“Don’t forget we are a class of resilience,” said Prosek. “Don’t stop being resilient once we leave here.”
Lodi School Board President H. Adam Steinberg said this particular class has taught he and the community quite a bit about tolerance and accepting diversity.
“We have learned from your wisdom,” said Steinberg.