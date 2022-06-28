The City of Lodi Common Council has chosen a narrow path to addressing the questions of ATVs, UTVs, and golf carts on local streets, as the Town of Lodi continues the discussion.
At the City of Lodi's June 21 Common Council meeting two ordinances came to a vote in new iterations amending local code allowing golf carts to be driven to and from the golf course and, separately, giving legal permission for the use of ATVs and UTVs for certain public events.
Council member Eric Hansen introduced the updated golf cart ordinance, explaining that this would be a third introduction of the proposal.
“We’re not allowing traffic anywhere in the city for any purpose," said Hansen, "it really is just making legal something that has been a common practice in the city for many, many, many years. And hopefully we’ll just move on and not expect big changes.”
Council member Peter Tonn described the proposal as reflecting "95%" of what he was hoping to see, but pointed to a limit of operation between dawn and dusk.
"As Eric said, the practice has been happening for decades, and I know that practice has happened after sunset," said Tonn, "so that’s the only thing I would have modified, but for now, this is a good starting point.”
Council member Mike Goethel returned to an earlier question for the council, it being why not look to broader use throughout the city?
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd pointed out that in talking to members of the police department, there was a concern of safety in opening all streets to golf cart use.
"I think from my perspective, this is a good start, and if we want to revisit this in the future–if the Common Council decides in six months that you want golf carts all over the city–you can revisit this," said Groves Lloyd. "For now, this at least allows what has been happening to be legal, and our police department is not ignoring an ordinance that is on our books.”
An argument brought in discussion of the the previous proposal, was that the safety requirements laid out--according to Department of Transportation guidelines for a slow-moving vehicle--were burdensome and didn't apply to other modes of transportation, such as bicycles. In the June 21 meeting Tonn highlighted the possibility that sudden rise in traffic among alternative transportation isn't, in and of itself, a bad thing.
“If it were bicycles and our streets were littered with bicycles, there are some of us that would be ecstatic," said Tonn, "alternative forms of transportation are a thing that we should be looking at in a broader way than just this single path of travel–I’m not ready to go down that rabbit hole right now, but Mike has a point that you can see that going forward.”
Groves Lloyd agreed that given trends in gas prices, a proposal opening up the streets to smaller electric vehicles could be an entirely topic in the near future.
At a vote, Goethel and Nick Strasser opposed, with the rest of the common council voting yes on the motion.
ATVs and UTVs
Similarly, the proposal updated the local ordinance for ATV and UTV use in the city strictly addressed a situation that was already accepted, but unenforced, as Hansen explained.
"ATVs and UTVs have never been a legal mode of transportation and allowed in the city, but they’ve been used by the city and the school district for many, many years for city work and school events, so the city introduced this ordinance to make that legal," said Hansen. "Anyone who volunteers to use their ATV at an event that is not a special event would check in with the police department and get approval for that brief period they will be using their vehicle.”
Again, as in the golf cart discussion, Goethel brought up the idea of wider use, which received a similar response, not eliminating the possibility, but focusing on the exact issue at hand. Groves Lloyd reiterated an expectation that the topic would come before the board again soon enough.
“We need to at least make sure that the city, school district, and other uses of ATVs and UTVs is legal at this point in time,” said Groves Lloyd. “If we try to write these in anticipation of every future use of everything, we’re never going to get these things done.”
The Lodi area has been a point of contention for supporters of ATVs and UTVs being allowed on public roads as the issue came before the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. Although the County Board passed an ordinance amendment allowing such vehicles on county roads, it did not include all county roadways, with Lodi more difficult to access, with County Highway K the only access point for the city on which ATV and UTV traffic is allowed.
Town of Lodi
At the June 14 Town of Lodi Board meeting the question of ATVs, UTVs, and golf carts on local roads also came up, as Town Chair James Brooks described his takeaway from discussion with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
"If we do not act on ATVs, UTVs and golf carts on town roads, Columbia County can enforce state law, but just because they can, doesn’t mean that they will," said Brooks. "If we choose to have certain criteria in our ordinance, such as helmet-wearing, they won’t enforce it, as they don’t enforce ordinances, because we don’t have a contract with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office."
Two catches came up around discussion of proposing an ordinance allowing specific use of ATVs and UTVs on town roads. First was an expectation that county authorities would not enforce a local ordinance requiring greater safety measures than county or state law, possibly making the ordinance irrelevant. The second catch was that among the reasons for public demand was desire to use alternative transportation to get from homes to the lake--as opposed to a direct route to a golf course--and with routes including County Highway V, which is not approved for ATV/UTV travel.
The Town held ad-hoc committee meetings to address the subject, Brooks explained, with about seven opponents to a ATV/UTV ordinance coming to one meeting and a group of 35 to 40 supporters coming to the subsequent meeting.
An ordinance could be a clear, official way to communicate local priorities to the Sheriff's Office, Brooks told the board, though he said he didn't want citizens to unintentionally "be sold the wrong thing."
"I think having the ATV/UTV-golf cart ordinance would be good because it would let the Sheriff’s Office know that we approve of golf carts being on our roadway," said Brooks. "They could still cite the person, but it would be against what the town would want."
At the end of the meeting, the issue was left at discussion without formal action.