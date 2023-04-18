A Lodi man is being held in Dane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a crash in the Village of Dane killed a 52-year-old Village of Dane man.
The man killed in the collision was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner's officer on Tuesday afternoon as David P. Esser.
The crash happened just after noon on Monday, according to a statement released by the Dane County Sheriff's Office, when a Ford F-350 pickup truck reportedly left the BP gas station on Main Street in the Village of Dane.
Witnesses stated that the truck left the gas station at high speed and ran through a stop sign at Military Road and Main Street. The F-350 then struck a Nissan Frontier pickup truck that had been driving east on Main Street, and proceeded to side swipe a Ford Escape that had been stopped on County Highway DM, causing the Escape to roll over.
Esser, the driver of the Escape, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Frontier, a 73-year-old man, was reportedly unhurt.
Police took the driver of the F-350, 22-year-old Maxwell Hamilton, of Lodi, into custody. Following a field sobriety test and a blood draw at a local hospital, Hamilton was taken to Dane County Jail, with an expected charge of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle.