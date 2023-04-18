Maxwell Hamilton Dane County Jail intake photo

HAMILTON

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Lodi man is being held in Dane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a crash in the Village of Dane killed a 52-year-old Village of Dane man.

The man killed in the collision was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner's officer on Tuesday afternoon as David P. Esser.