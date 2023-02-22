Across the country, FFA chapters have been celebrating National FFA Week, but in Poynette they have been in particularly high spirits, with a successful start to the year.

In January, the Poynette High School FFA collected 140 stuffed animals and raised $230 for patients at the Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago at their Teddy Bear Toss, which finished with teddies tossed onto the court at the boy's Jan. 6 basketball game.