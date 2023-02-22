Across the country, FFA chapters have been celebrating National FFA Week, but in Poynette they have been in particularly high spirits, with a successful start to the year.
In January, the Poynette High School FFA collected 140 stuffed animals and raised $230 for patients at the Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago at their Teddy Bear Toss, which finished with teddies tossed onto the court at the boy's Jan. 6 basketball game.
The next big event for them, FFA advisor and agricultural education teacher Kessa LaBlanc explained, would be the community breakfast, held on Feb. 23 as part of their FFA Week events.
"It’s just a free breakfast for anyone in the community to come," said LaBlanc. "Before COVID it was a sit-down breakfast, but we changed it to a drive-thru and we found that we could actually reach more people by having it be a drive-thru."
Leading up to the event, members of LaBlanc's agricultural leadership class go to local businesses and gather donations to minimize costs. Whereas they have typically had pancake breakfasts, this year the students opted for breakfast sandwiches as their main course.
"Then we have FFA Week celebrations and we do little hand outs of custard to kids at the school, different games and activities during lunch," said LaBlanc. "And there’s Ag Day, where we’ll meet with third graders and we have that coming up in May. And we teach them about different aspects of agriculture and food and stuff, and I think there’s about 16 different stations of different animal or food topics, that the high school kids will go around and teach them about all of those."
Although agricultural topics is a prominent feature of the organization, like the industry itself, it has changed over the years. Whereas it was originally known as the Future Farmers of America, in 1988 the name was officially changed to the National FFA Organization.
"Agriculture is so much more than farming–science and everything," said LaBlanc. "So I really stress that to our students, because I didn’t grow up on a farm and kids will be like, ‘I didn’t grow up on a farm, why would I be in FFA?’ And I didn’t, and I teach it every day because agriculture, without it we would have nothing, really."
As well, LaBlanc emphasizes that it is also a leadership development organization that happens to be based around agriculture. In the past month five students participated in the FFA Creed Contest district, with two advancing to the sectionals in March. Typically, LaBlanc said they may, or may not, have a student going to sectionals, but this year are delighted to have two going.
Despite the changes, there are still things they look forward to, according to the planting calendar. In her plant production class students recently finished planting a hydroponic tower garden that operates with a mechanism like a water fountain on the inside.
"And we have a community garden that we can work at once the snow is gone," said LaBlanc. "It’s on school grounds. Then we just offer it when we start harvesting stuff over the summer."
Fewer and fewer students may be considering themselves "farm kids," but the total FFA membership makes up a significant portion of the Poynette High School.
"We’re a super small school at Poynette and I think total we might have 330 kids, and currently we have 96 kids in our FFA chapter," said LaBlanc. "And very few actually come from a farm."