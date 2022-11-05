Fish Tales Restaurant fire response

Firefighters cut into an exterior wall to access a fire that started just before dinnertime at Fish Tales Restaurant on Nov. 2. Due to the quick response of staff and first responders, the damage was isolated and expected to be entirely fixable.

 CONTRIBUTED/Fish Tales Restaurant staff

Diners at Fish Tales Restaurant were abruptly asked to leave just before dinner on Nov. 2, as smoke grew from the kitchen, but shortly after fire fighters were on scene the fire was contained with comparatively minimal damage.

Fish Tales owner Dan Cunningham described it as a smoldering situation in an exterior wall outside the kitchen, in an interview on Thursday.