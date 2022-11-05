Diners at Fish Tales Restaurant were abruptly asked to leave just before dinner on Nov. 2, as smoke grew from the kitchen, but shortly after fire fighters were on scene the fire was contained with comparatively minimal damage.
Fish Tales owner Dan Cunningham described it as a smoldering situation in an exterior wall outside the kitchen, in an interview on Thursday.
"Today we met with the contractors, insurance company and all those kinds of things," said Cunningham of the recovery effort, already in motion. "The cleanup process has already started."
Lodi Area Fire Department Assistant Chief Nate Sievers, who had just gotten home from work, received the call at about 4:47 p.m. and headed to the scene in the Town of Lodi, off State Highway 188.
"When I got on scene, nothing was showing from the outside but the doors were open and there was smoke coming from the inside of the facility," said Sievers, who proceeded into the building for evacuation and investigation. "Once I got inside I could see some pretty significant smoke, so once we were sure we got everyone out safely...the engines showed up and we transitioned to an interior fire attack."
The source of the fire was identified as behind the cooking appliances, inside the wall itself according to Sievers. "We had to change from an interior fire attack to attacking it from the outside wall."
Cunningham emphasized his appreciation for the quick response of first responders including five fire departments and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, who was first on the scene. Cunningham also specifically thanked the staff themselves for their response getting everyone out and arriving fire fighters.
According to Sievers, the Fish Tales staff were critical in preventing the fire from being much worse, making the call to 9-1-1 as quickly as they did. When he arrived, Sievers described the restaurant's bar manager immediately approaching him to ask what he could do to help.
"Getting the page out early, that was a lifesaver because it was such a challenging area to get to," said Sievers, describing a stainless steel backing to most industrial kitchen appliances, which was also holding the fire in. "We didn't really find the fire until we started pulling siding off and pulling the outside wall apart."
In the wall, firefighters could see that fire had burned some of the studs and had been moving toward the roof line. Firefighters removed an approximately 12-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall section of wall, though they were able to keep the fire to that general area.
"If that had gone for several minutes or an hour, it would have gone into the attic and it would have been a different story than what we have today," said Sievers.
Although it had been inconvenient, Sievers said that it was also fortunate that the primary damage had been to the outside of the building, leaving the inside relatively unaffected, including much of the restaurant's stock of frozen food left intact.
After the Lodi Area Fire Department, assistance also came from fire departments in Arlington, Prairie du Sac, Sauk City, and Sauk Prairie EMS assisting Lodi Area EMS.
The process, which Sievers described as "more physical" involved firefighters using under 500 gallons of water, meaning that the restaurant did not suffer significant water damage which is often the case elsewhere.
"I think everything is definitely fixable," said Seivers. "We were ready for a worst-case scenario, but we were able to find it and confine it the best we could."
After Cunningham arrived on the scene, he moved into recovery efforts in short order, according to Sievers.
"Everyone was safe with the quick reaction and the quick work that kept the damage to a minimum," said Cunningham. "We'll be closed this weekend and we have repairs scheduled for next week, and then we'll give people an update from there."
Cunningham updated customers on the restaurant's Facebook page including a photo that a staff member had taken of the firefighters efforts that evening. While the restaurant is closed, Cunningham said that staff will also be added to the sister restaurant, Spring Creek Restaurant Restaurant and Bar in downtown Lodi.
"Because of their great reactions, we anticipate a smooth reopening," said Cunningham."