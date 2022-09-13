Knowing your farmers and where your food comes from became even more important as we all experienced during 2020. The grocery stores were empty and it forced the community to seek out other avenues to feed their families. Many visited local farmers for the very first time. In an effort to deepen that relationship with your local farmer, six local farms have come together to host the 2nd Annual Fall Farm Hop. The Fall Farm Hop was created to highlight the diverse local agricultural offerings right in your own backyards.

The Fall Farm Hop encourages the community to visit or “hop” to each of the six participating farms on September 25th from 11AM – 4PM to explore the farms, meet the farmers, learn about the diverse agricultural products and services they offer, and most importantly have a day filled with fall farm fun! Participants can pick up a “passport” at any of the participating farms and have it punched as they visit each farm throughout the day. Turn in the passport at the last farm they visit to be entered to win prizes donated by each farm.