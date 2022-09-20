The Lodi School District welcomed three returning students who are now in classrooms as student teachers, though the GROW cooperative, which aims to help rural schools attract and retain teachers.

The cooperative, made up of Lodi, Cambridge, Sauk Prairie, and Wisconsin Heights school districts received a $264,000 state Workforce Innovation Grant for the program in June which is used for a scholarship program including $10,000 scholarships, provided a commitment from applicants of teaching three years in a GROW district.

