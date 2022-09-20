Lodi alumni and GROW Scholarship student teacher recipients Niki Schoenemann, left, and Garrett Schreiber, far right, with Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig and Governor Tony Evers. Scholarship recipient and Lodi alumnus Joye Hellenbrand was unable to attend.
Lodi alumni and GROW Scholarship student teacher recipients Niki Schoenemann, left, and Garrett Schreiber, far right, with Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig and Governor Tony Evers. Scholarship recipient and Lodi alumnus Joye Hellenbrand was unable to attend.
The Lodi School District welcomed three returning students who are now in classrooms as student teachers, though the GROW cooperative, which aims to help rural schools attract and retain teachers.
The cooperative, made up of Lodi, Cambridge, Sauk Prairie, and Wisconsin Heights school districts received a $264,000 state Workforce Innovation Grant for the program in June which is used for a scholarship program including $10,000 scholarships, provided a commitment from applicants of teaching three years in a GROW district.
For many new teachers, the last degree requirement requirement, a semester of student teaching, is one of the more difficult periods in the education program. The requirement places a student in classrooms full-time, while still being considered a full-time university student.
Scholarship recipient Niki Schoenemann explained that particularly as a non-traditional student, the scholarship was a help.
"I’m an adult returning to college and I just had student teaching left and at times you can find the semester of student teaching challenging, because of not being paid for the work that you’re doing," said Schoenemann. "You’re paying a university to finish off your degree, so that $10,000 really helped. I felt immensely grateful and supported."
As the semester started scholarship recipients were congratulated by Governor Tony Evers at an event in Wisconsin Heights, with recognition of the scholarship winners followed by a roundtable discussion of education issues and specifically the teacher shortage.
The GROW cooperative project was spearheaded by Wisconsin Heights District Administrator Dr. Jordan Sinz, according to Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig, explaining that Sinz's PhD dissertation focused on rural teacher shortages and how that could be addressed.
"It’s hard to do it by yourself," said Breunig. "In one district there may not be an opening, but with four districts involved, it just widens your scope."
In this first year of the program, they had 61 applicants, with five scholarships given, and three of the recipients being Lodi Alumni: Schoenemann, Joye Hellenbrand, and Garrett Schreiber.
Similar to Schoenemann, Schreiber had an indirect path to teaching, first graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a finance degree and working in banking, but also working as a substitute teacher during the winter months.
The arrival of COVID changed how Schreiber worked in banking and led him to consider a career change, enrolling in the University of Wisconsin-Superior's online program. That allowed him to take classes while still going to work in Madison, but that scheduling wouldn't work with student teaching.
"A couple days before I saw the application online, I was going through, in my mind, a rough estimate," said Schreiber, "of all the costs and breakdowns and looking at my bank account thinking, ‘do I want to pull a loan, what do I want to do?’"
Fortunately, Schreiber explained, a friend's mom had seen something online about the program and brought it to his girlfriend's attention as something of interest for him.
"I know that I saw it maybe three or four days before the deadline and spent the next two nights after work just hammering away at the application and got it in."
If the program proves successful, it will not only be significant within the four GROW districts, but further throughout the state, according to Breunig.
"It’s something people haven’t tried before–part of the reason we wanted to try it is, one: Can we do it? And second: Is it replicable?" said Breunig. "Because there are other places as well…we can’t just grow educators here, we need to grow educators all over the state. That’s one of the things that we looked at–that this is something that could be replicated across the state."
The program is not only an investment in educational innovation on the state level, but required local commitment as well, according to Breunig.
"It also took our board to take a leap as well, because we had to match some of that money," said Breunig. "Each district had to kick in approximately $60,000 a year over the next four years. Because the idea is that we need that grant to go–it can’t just be that initial piece. We all have to chip in and that extends this program for quite a few years."
Both Schoenemann and Garrett are both with students in the Lodi Elementary School and Ouisconsing School of Collaboration. Schoenemann says she is glad to be able to be fully part of an entire school day with kids in third, fourth, and fifth grades.
"It’s nice to have a full day of school and not have to rush off to class at the end, and to have that reflection piece, and the prep piece for the next day," said Schoenemann. "It’s inspiring to be here."
Part of the student teaching, as Schreiber explained, is for new teachers to be able to work with established experienced teachers in their field.
"I’m with third graders this year and my teacher, I think, has been here for 20-plus years and I learn a lot from her every day," he said. "It’s definitely a good experience."