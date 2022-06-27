At the Lodi Fairgrounds, with two weeks to go, volunteers were getting busy around the property and starting to feel the deadline, getting everything clean and organized for the July 7 opening of the 2022 Lodi Ag Fair.
"It’s just a short couple weeks away," said 21-year-old intern Taylor Baerwolf, as the sound of work echoed from one of the barns in the distance. "This year we’re excited to bring it back to our July dates and so this year we have our Ag Education Center grain bin and we are bringing back our butterfly house, but in addition to that, we’re doing something new: a honeybee tent."
Baerwolf explained that last year's Fairest of the Fair, Shannon Lamb, of Dane, was this year's Wisconsin Honey Queen and organizers thought they might be able to get Lamb to appear and talk about how the process works from flower, to bee, to apiary, to store shelves to desserts and tea cups.
"That is going to be next to the butterfly tent," said Baerwolf, "a new fun thing to see, as well as all of the exhibits, youth projects and open projects that we have."
Other events between July 7 and July 10 include live music, the truck and tractor pull, the celebrity pie auction, demolition derby, and new this year, a cornhole tournament.
This year the City of Lodi is celebrating its 150th anniversary, but the Lodi Ag Fair has already blown past that mark, now in its 156th year. Although the Columbia County Fair is still 15 years older, the two are also not to be confused.
"This is our fairgrounds and we can kind of have it be for the community," said Baerwolf. "It’s more of a small town thing that we can be here for each other and we get to put on events that we want to do. So the reasoning behind it and the mission is about people who are really passionate and care about the community."
Those looking to the fair for exhibition and competition can compete in the county fairs as well as the Lodi Ag Fair. Through her youth Baerwolf has done that, showing dairy cattle and rabbits, sewing projects and other arts. Since she has aged out of those former categories and is volunteering now, Baerwolf could still compete with other adults in the open classes, but as she put it, she is "still exploring" the arts and has little time along with school.
Though over the years, Baerwolf has been among those who have felt the Lodi Ag Fair worth coming in from out of town, coming from her home in Columbus.
"I love the Lodi fair so much that I would drive a half hour–I would come every year because I love the fair so much," said Baerwolf. "Because it is a community-wide event, you don’t have to be just from Lodi."
As the Lodi Ag Fair has grown, managed by its own local non-profit organization with a 19-member volunteer board, it has been able to keep focus on local attractions and interest, according to Fair Secretary Lori Ripp.
"We have taken away a lot from the commercialized side of the big fairs and kept it very simple," said Ripp pointing to the food court, operated largely by local organizations like church groups, local clubs and youth sports teams.
Opening the doors of a short grain silo, Ripp unveils a point of pride: the Ag Education Center. The process of preparing the demonstrations starts, with Baerwolf's help, uncovering the different features from tarps, spreading them out and plugging some of them in to get the electronics a test run.
"It started in 2019 that we wanted to open something up that centered on teaching people about ag," said Ripp, pointing to a huge wooden map of the state with counties painted in. "We realized how much we actually do grow in Wisconsin, but nobody knows it. So we started researching everything and it started with something that I found in the grocery store–celery. I thought, ‘How many people know that we grow celery in Wisconsin?’ And the best part is, it’s only about 45 minutes from here."
When she has been on gate duty, Ripp says that she has made a point of getting little exit interviews, asking visitors if they learned anything new. The older farmers, she explained, typically start with an, "oh, no..." but then often segueing to, "...but one thing..." making the visit worth the while for her.
Ripp was nine years old when she first participated in the fair, but due to various circumstance wasn't able to come back, leading who when her own daughter was 9 and she felt a drive to volunteer.
"We teach kids about community service, we teach kids about life skills, we teach kids about everything," said Ripp. “We do it because we love it. And it’s four days out of the year, but we work a long time before that."
More information and a full schedule of events and details for participants are available at https://lodiagfair.com/.