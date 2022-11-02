In a monthly meeting of the Lodi School District's Medical Advisory Committee, the news on the COVID front was positive, though doctors are on alert for RSV and the flu making their way through the community.
District nurses Jean Winter and Janelle Sivam presented recent COVID statistics to the committee on Tuesday, showing a decline in reported infections from September, with a bump of about 10 positive tests in the week following Homecoming.
Winter and Sivam attributed the level of reporting in part to the district distributing at-home COVID testing kits, making them more available and the process more convenient.
For many clinicians, COVID has taken a back seat to RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and the flu, which have become the more immediate concern. When asked if those were showing up in the Lodi clinic more than COVID cases, Dr. Andrew Chao confirmed it.
"Yes, every test I've been getting positive has been RSV," said Chao.
Reflecting on COVID mitigation policies, which had been gradually rolling back in the district through the year, the doctors discussed the possibility of changing the requirement that positive testing be followed by a minimum five-day quarantine. Instead, students and staff could "test out" and return with a combination of a negative test and improving symptoms, but wearing a mask to minimize transmission to others.
Similarly, Chao said that she would like to see those coming back from RSV and the flu to be wearing masks as well.
Sivam told the group that many of those getting RSV have been out of school with fevers lasting as long as four days.
Dr. Nathan Grunewald asked Winter if continued COVID testing was likely helping to also track other respiratory illnesses, who which Winter suggested that it helps staff to keep track of what is going on in the buildings, given that if someone has symptoms they will need to get tested. If the test is negative and symptoms continue there are likely follow-up questions about a secondary test or the person seeing a doctor for other evaluation.
Grunewald suggested that although the COVID testing is focused on one particular virus, it also highlights respiratory health overall.
"Whether it is RSV, the flu, or COVID, when the district takes it so seriously and asks for testing to be done, it forces families and parents to really pay attention to respiratory illnesses."
On the general health calendar Grunewald described the district as being on the "leading edge" of the respiratory illness season, with RSV appearing to be arriving early.
"I can't imagine it getting better over the next couple of months," said Grunewald, pointing out that the brevity of the post-Homecoming bump could be attributed to the district's mitigation strategies.
Chao said that respiratory illnesses should generally be treated the same that if someone has symptoms they should stay at home for 24 to 48 hours until they are feeling better and then upon return, it is helpful to wear a mask for a few days.
"It's really hard, because what I see mostly is the mental illness, and I haven't seen any COVID," said Chao. "I don't know if it is the mid-level nurse practitioners that see them, but now I am seeing a lot of little ones with RSV, and they are sick."
Whereas COVID has been known for being less severe among younger patients, RSV has is historically the opposite. An RSV infection can appear with cold symptoms in a teenager or adult, in grade school there is a risk of croup, and in young infants more serious bronchial issues, and among newborns, RSV is potentially fatal.
Returning to the issue of COVID itself, Doctors Grunewald, Chao, and Masaru Furukawa at River Valley Clinic agreed to a recommendation of continued focus on COVID testing and loosening the timing for return to school, to the effect of coming back sooner than five days if there is no fever for 24 hours and symptoms are improving.
"I would like to see 'highly recommending' masking for all respiratory illnesses when coming back until all coughing and running noses are resolved," said Chao. "I know we can't make anyone do it, but we can highly recommend it."
Furukawa highlighted that in Japan this has long been a community expectation, of wearing a mask to prevent passing illness via cough or other symptoms, and would be worth recommending.
Grunewald pointed out that the point could be outside the specific scope of the committee's explicit purpose, but if the district administrator wanted to share with families that it would be a good idea for those with respiratory illnesses to mask, he would like that idea.
"I think there is ample evidence that it works," said Furukawa. "I feel very comfortable supporting that."
The recommendation will be forwarded to the district board of education for vote at their next meeting on whether to be adopted into formal policy.