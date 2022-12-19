After weeks of warm wet weather, snow had finally arrived by the inches, followed by a stiff cold wind, and it did nothing to change families' plans to hit the trails.
The Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance held their Tyke Hike on the Saturday morning of Dec. 17, bringing families to the trailhead behind the Lodi High School.
Alliance member Patti Herman has been helping to lead these outings for several years now, an idea she picked up from the Waukesha Chapter, thinking it was a cool idea worth trying in Lodi.
"And being an early-childhood educator, I thought that would be a good way to get my kid-fix, being able to hang out with little ones," said Herman.
The hikes can vary depending on conditions, but usually don't go much farther than a mile. The goal is to give kids the opportunity to discover.
"We’re not concerned about distance, for trying to get somewhere, we’re just trying to notice things," said Herman. "The Tyke Hike leaders try to point things out, and we encourage the kids to point things out when they see them, and the adults as well, just to see what we can see and hear and smell and enjoy everything about the outdoors."
For the December hike, Herman said they would definitely be keeping it on the shorter side. Still, families came prepared. Little hikers seemed undeterred even if the snow came up to their knees or even to their hips. At least one of the younger tykes caught a ride most of the way, watching the hike in reverse as he was pulled in a sled.
Once among the trees, the harshness of the wind was quickly cut down and families and volunteers spread out, finding their own paces.
That hike brought in around a dozen families, while others have included as many as 40 people, according to Herman. "We’ve had as few as one family with two children, and I’ll go out with anyone who shows up."
The program is aimed for preschoolers, although some of the more intensely outdoorsy parents come with infants on their chests or backs. Although they aren't apt to tell anyone they can't participate, Herman said that she would worry more that it wouldn't quite be exciting enough for a middle-schooler or a teenager.
"Sometimes we try to do different things–we’ll bring out magnifying glasses at some times of the year to help them look at nature up close," said Herman. "We’ve done color hikes where we give them color cards and have them find things that are red, or green..."
The December hike had its own surprise. As the group reached a fork in the path overlooking the Lodi Middle School, heading toward the top of the hill, as a two-year-old was struggling to get back up from an impromptu snow angel on the side of the path, there was the sound of sleigh bells.
As hikers neared the top, they could see Santa and Mrs. Claus waiting. Santa handed out some candy canes and posed for a few photos as everyone took a breath before heading back towards the High School.
With kids of very different abilities and ambitions on each hike, volunteers have learned some useful margins for group organization. Herman explained that some kids like to run ahead, which they'll often let them do, but on the condition that it is only as far as the next yellow trail marker, but there are some hard limits for safety sake.
"On the Gibralter Rock Trail, we don’t go anywhere near the top," said Herman. "I will not try that with little kids. Maybe if it was just me and one kid that I could keep a hand on, but we only go a little way up the trail on the Gibralter segment."
At the end of the trail, families were welcomed back with hot cocoa and cookies well earned from the brief adventure up and down the hill and through the snow.
When kids outgrow the Tyke Hike, or when adults may feel like tackling something on their own, the Ice Age Trail Alliance has a host of other activities such as the Full Moon Hike and volunteer projects with trail maintenance.
Part of their success, according to Herman is attributable to support from the local Chamber of Commerce and the business community, which also works as a mutually beneficial arrangement.
"There was something called the October Mammoth Hike Challenge, and it was a challenge to hike 42 miles in the month of October and to visit at least three trail communities," said Herman, "and Lodi was the second-most-visited community in that challenge.
The Lodi Vally Chapter's next hike will be their New Year Hike at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1, meeting at the Merrimac Ferry Landing.