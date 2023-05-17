Funeral procession for St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was shot in the line of duty earlier in the month. Columbia County deputies were among the many law enforcement who came and showed their support.
Over a thousand law enforcement officers from around the U.S. gathered for the funeral service for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising, Friday, May 12, 2023 in Hudson, Wis.. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states joined other mourners in paying final respects Friday to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop.
The death of a Sheriff’s Deputy in the line of duty in St. Croix County earlier this month has cast a long shadow, as far as Columbia County, according to Sheriff Roger Brandner.
At the Columbia County Board of Supervisors’ May 8 Public Safety Committee meeting, Brandner touched on the event and how it strikes local officers.
“Even though it is three hours away, I’m telling you that impacts our staff,” said Brandner.
On May 7, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson announced that Deputy Kaitie Leising had been shot and later died. The 29-year-old deputy had been responding to a vehicle in a ditch with a possible impaired driver, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire with the suspected driver, 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson.
“It’s concerning,” said Brandner, who told the committee that the department was working with staff, bringing counselors in to help officers through the situation. “When they see one of their brothers or sisters murdered like that for something as simple as responding to a vehicle in a ditch, those are hard.”
Within 45 minutes of the shooting in St. Croix County, Brandner explained, Columbia County Officers received a nearly identical call, with a vehicle on County Highway CX driving on the wrong side of the road then going into the ditch. The driver was taken into custody, suspected of being on methamphetamines at the time.
“It’s tough,” said Brandner. “In Wisconsin, we’ve had four officers killed, and it’s only May. This is the most we’ve had killed in almost 25 years and we still have seven more months to go. So I imagine this will be a record-setting year, unfortunately, and that resonates with us.”
The Upper Midwest has typically been a very safe area for law enforcement, according to Brandner, with officer shootings usually exclusive to large cities.
“I’ll say it forever, that it is not a Monday through Friday desk job,” said Brandner, pointing out that description generally would only apply to himself and the Chief Deputy. “We’re not out on the street like we used to be, with the rest of our staff, every single day, 24-7, 365.”
On May 12, Columbia County deputies were among those that attended Leising’s funeral in St. Croix County.