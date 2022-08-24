The days are winding down to the new school year and many teachers are already back in their classrooms getting the last things in place for students to return.

“We spend all summer putting the last school year to bed and getting this one all ready,” said Lodi School District Administrator Vince Breunig, “so we are absolutely ready to have students and staff coming back.”

At local COVID-19 outbreak subsides, Lodi medical committee looks to future