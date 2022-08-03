Lodi residents filled the Habermann Park area, enjoying a sunny Tuesday afternoon, though conditions made the dunk tank more of a promise than a threat for volunteers.
"It’s going great--it’s a little warm, but you can’t complain about the weather," said Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith. "People seem to be having a good time and we’re having a good turnout."
Smith pointed to the involvement of area emergency services, like the Lodi Fire Department, EMS, and Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Each was busy with members giving tours of their respective vehicles to young visitors, the Sheriff's Office having brought their armored transport vehicle.
"It’s a nice thing to have in law enforcement, to hold community events as opposed to getting called to something tragic," said Smith, dressed in more casual attire, getting ready for his turn at the dunk tank.
After some time of consistent pressure, from other participants, Smith agreed to sign up for a time slot in the tank. When the morning started, he was having reservations about it, which turned around with the weather.
"Now standing here in the heat, I can’t wait to get in it," said Smith. "It won’t be bad, and if people want to come and throw a ball at the chief, they can. I double-dog dare them."
A few steps from the dunk tank in Habermann Park, was a pen with animals including a matching pair of speckled piglets, chickens and goats, overseen by Lodi School President H. Adam Steinberg.
"National Night Out is great because you get to bring together all these great organizations and people get exposed to them–people don’t know they’re out here," said Steinberg, who supplied the animals for the afternoon.
Once the event is over, he explained, talk would immediately turn to organizing for next year, as a matter of organization and booking participants as Night Out events are scheduled in nearby communities.
"To get things like Medflight, the climbing wall, the big combat truck that just left, you gotta get on the waiting lists," said Steinberg.
Although it is a broad community event, National Night Out has been the annual feature event for Lodi Community Action Team, a group committed to developing a healthy community environment, with specific goals of youth outreach and substance abuse prevention.
That afternoon marked the eighth Lodi National Night Out and the 15th year of LCAT working in the community, according to LCAT Coalition Chair Steven Ricks.
"It seems to just keep getting bigger and bigger as well, so it has been awesome," said Ricks, who explained much of the planning started in January with discussion of what to plan for as far as COVID might be a factor. The plan went forward, specifically considering the success of National Night Out the previous year, when there were more widespread health concerns.
"We called one meeting and we had the mayor there and the police chief, and everybody was all-in," said Ricks. "It used to be that we kind of had to beg, but now everybody’s doing it."
Although it is an LCAT event, the organization's public presence was limited to a fairly standard tent and folding table setup. Their goals for the event itself were about getting out information letting people know what LCAT is, but Ricks explained that their place is generally in the background, as a catalyst for events.
"That’s where we thrive," said Ricks. "There are a lot of organizations that bring together a lot of volunteers and they can get manpower and things, but we’re more in the background pulling other groups together, saying, ‘Let’s do this Lodi Pride thing.’"
Another organization looking to make themselves better understood, along with giving out candy with a "Plinko" game, was Reach Out Lodi, which was also gearing up for an event, according to Mary Wilkes.
"Reach Out Lodi is a community center and a community store, and especially we want to let people know about school supplies with this time of year," said Wilkes. "We help folks with food, clothing, personal essentials, and school supplies. We have a handout on the school supplies: it’s a backpack and everything to get started."
At the end of the week, Reach Out Lodi is hosting Chalk the Walk, its second of this now-annual event.
"It’s so fun. We have a chalk artist, we have a balloon artist, and all you have to pay is $5 for the chalk…lots of fun games, so it’s a nice night out and that’s what we’re here for," said Wilkes. "A lot of times people think the center is just for senior citizens, but it’s for all ages, and Chalk the Walk is a good example, that we had all ages doing it, and even people just walking by enjoyed it."
For Lodi organizations, National Night Out has become a kick-off for the late-summer event season, with Chalk the Walk on Aug. 12, Susie the Duck Day on Aug. 13, and Brew-B-Que on Sept. 17.