Attendance at the 2021 Lodi Christmas Lights Parade blew past expectations with chocolate and marshmallows running out at the post-parade s'mores-making event in Goeres Part, though organizers rushed to Piggly Wiggly to resupply.
Last year's Lodi Christmas Lights Parade drew hundreds of people and now, in its second year of being led by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, organizers are hoping for another great turnout with just a little less flying by the seat of their pants.
"I think we have about 14 floats already registered to be in the parade," said Pastor Scott Schertfeger. "And that's the big thing: making sure there are a lot of people involved and a lot of organizations and a lot of groups are helping out to make this a fun activity for the community."
Volunteers from the church's Lodi and Leeds parishes have been helping put the parade together, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 10, and they are looking forward to the Lodi High School Chamber Choir coming to sing at the Goeres Park s'mores roast afterward.
The church is partnering with the Lodi Ag Fair which will also be hosting a drive-thru live nativity scene between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., leading up to the parade. During the nativity organizers will also be collecting donations for Reach Out Lodi.
Last year the church was simply interested in participating when they found out that the event might not happen, according to church organizer Patrick Stankiewicz.
"The Rotary Club did it, but they just didn’t have enough folks to manage it," said Stankiewicz. "So I was going to register with them and they said, ‘We probably can’t have a parade,’ and I said, ‘Well, we can’t have that.’ Because the kids love that and it’s a nice community event and it’s nice to bring everybody together. So we’re happy to sponsor it and coordinate it for everyone."
The church had about 24 hours to get the permitting documents through city authorities before the deadline, and then took charge of the event. Stankiewicz explained that it was not a problem of starting from scratch, as Rotary members provided connections to get things going as well as some inroads via parish members with the Lodi Area Fire Department.
When it came time for the parade and following s'mores roast in Goeres Park, they had s'mores ingredient packs for about 300 people, according to Schwertfeger, which turned out to be not nearly enough, with about twice that many people attending.
"Someone, seeing the need, made a quick run to Piggly Wiggly and bought out the store of every kind of s’more making thing we could think of," said Schwertfeger. "So we’re a little bit more prepared this time. We’re going to be putting together s’more packets for 500 people and we might have other things at the tables around the fire pits."
In the park, they will also be adding a fourth fire pit, to give people more room for roasting. And this year they have also acquired a porta-potty, hopefully eliminating the issue of visitors eventually filling up nearby convenience stores to use their facilities.
"We were scrambling last year, but we took very good notes, which was helpful," said Schwertfeger. "It’s been a busy year–a great year–with the grand opening that we had on Oct. 15, that was a lot of fun inviting the community to our new site for Gospel ministry. And then after that was done, we started getting ready for the parade."
The parade will start on School Street and proceed on Clark Street, to Elizabeth Street, with floats eventually parking on Fair Street above Goeres Park.
"People can email zionlodi@gmail.com to register their float, even the day-of, by all means they can go right there on School Street and we’ll start lining up at 5:40 p.m. or so."
As a matter of safety, anyone walking in the parade is asked to either carry a flashlight or wear lit or luminescent accessories in order to ensure visibility on the road.