Post-parade marshmallow toast

Attendance at the 2021 Lodi Christmas Lights Parade blew past expectations with chocolate and marshmallows running out at the post-parade s'mores-making event in Goeres Part, though organizers rushed to Piggly Wiggly to resupply.

 CONTRIBUTED/Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

Last year's Lodi Christmas Lights Parade drew hundreds of people and now, in its second year of being led by Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, organizers are hoping for another great turnout with just a little less flying by the seat of their pants.

"I think we have about 14 floats already registered to be in the parade," said Pastor Scott Schertfeger. "And that's the big thing:  making sure there are a lot of people involved and a lot of organizations and a lot of groups are helping out to make this a fun activity for the community."