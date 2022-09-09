Playtime at Brew-B-Que
Big crowds attended the 2021 Lodi Valley Annual Brew-B-Que on Sept. 18, as two young girls have a good time playing and dancing to the band 5th Gear.

 Peter Lindblad

Summery weather has returned and may make for an ideal backdrop to this year's Brew-B-Que in Lodi.

"There's not a whole lot I can do to make it much better," said Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heidi LeHew, "but we'll have the staples that everybody has come to love starting at 10 a.m. and the cookers will be cooking their hearts out on the end of Main Street."