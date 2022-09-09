Summery weather has returned and may make for an ideal backdrop to this year's Brew-B-Que in Lodi.
"There's not a whole lot I can do to make it much better," said Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heidi LeHew, "but we'll have the staples that everybody has come to love starting at 10 a.m. and the cookers will be cooking their hearts out on the end of Main Street."
Although the event officially starts mid-morning on Saturday, Sept. 17, for those doing the cooking the day starts much earlier with cooks arriving between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.
"They bring their big rigs and their huge smokers and like to get their fires going and get everything nice and hot before they throw the ribs on," said LeHew
At the same time, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Lodi Fire Department will be hosting their annual pancake breakfast at the fire station, and also bringing some over to the cooks who are likely to be anchored to their grills throughout the day.
"So many people who come for the rib competition have come for years and years," LeHew said of the event, now in its 16th year, "so it's nice to regroup together, almost like a little barbecue family and take over the downtown."
The Brew-B-Que started with a handful of locals getting together in the park to share barbecue, according to LeHew, and over time has evolved into a full community event highlighting the downtown Lodi.
Through the day local cooks will be putting their creations to the test with competitions for ribs, salsa, chili and home brewed beer.
The rib competition will be determined by judges with a first, second, and third prize, but one cook will receive, an arguably even more prestigious recognition of the "people's choice award" based on the voting of the 100 VIP ticket-holders who will be able to try the competition ribs.
The Chamber will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, Lodi Sausage Company and Meat Market will be selling brats, and new for this year will be the Wood BBQ food truck.
"One of the things that we heard in the past is that we don't have enough barbecue for everybody," said LeHew, "so they're going to have rib bites available."
At the middle of Main Street, live music will be featured including Mickey Magnum from 11 a.m. to noon and then the Kim Daniels Band (formerly 5th Gear) will be taking the stage at 1 p.m. and performing into the evening.
Bushnell Ford, which is celebrating 50 years of the dealership operating in Lodi, will be hosting a car show.
"Over the years the Chamber and all the folks involved in planning this event have done a great job," said LeHew, "and I hope that I'm just stepping in with what they've already created."