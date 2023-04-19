In 2018 Reach Out Lodi held their third annual Christmas sing along with Jan Price and Mike Ashworth, which included a surprise visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Pictured front, Penny Schmiedlin and Ken Becker.
In 2018 Reach Out Lodi held their third annual Christmas sing along with Jan Price and Mike Ashworth, which included a surprise visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Pictured front, Penny Schmiedlin and Ken Becker.
This year's Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Awards night recognized a pair of Lodi residents for their contributions to the community, part of which is being widely known as the true Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Don and Tari Harmon were presented with the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award at the March ceremony for their work in the Lodi area, including long-time contributions to Reach Out Lodi. At the end of the 2022 Christmas season donated $1,300 to Reach Out Lodi.
It all started around the year 2000, according to Don, when a co-worker approached him and said, "You would make a good Santa."
“The first year was kind of scary, because I hadn’t done anything like that before and we went to Party City and bought a suit for $100," said Don. He still has the suit and wears it at events, but has also since gotten two more Santa suits.
In 2001 Tari joined him as Mrs. Claus, and since, they have been a holiday team appearing at parades, the Rotary Club's Breakfast with Santa, and the Mid-Continent Railway Museum's Santa Express.
After more than 20 years though, they plan on slowing down their holiday schedule.
“We’re getting older, so we’ve cut down a lot," said Don. "Like last year we did the North Freedom Train, but we’re not going to do that anymore, because that one’s just too hard.”
During the train ride, Santa and Mrs. Claus would make their way through four train cars, visiting up to 100 people in each car, visiting two cars on the trip out and two cars on the trip back. Don explained that with him being 75 and Tari 80, the combination of the stairs and moving through the train as it rocks back and forth can get to be hard on the body.
"I was about two cars behind him," said Tari.
Don explained that during the ride, “When she gets tired she starts doing a lot of talking with the people.”
They explained that the gig has changed a lot over the years and especially in recent years. Whereas Tari used to take photos, they've accepted that now the way things work is that people tend to all have high-resolution cameras in their cell phones.
Things also changed with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the height of that period, Don and Tari only had 24 kids coming to an event, which also had the extra challenge that they couldn't offer food to their visitors.
"The pandemic took a lot out of everything," said Tari.
"We always said that we would do Santa as long as we could—as long as we could put a smile on somebody’s face," said Don. "One smile--to make somebody happy--that’s why we do it."
But when it came time for the Lodi Drive Thru Nativity, Don said that cars were lined up from the Lodi Fairground all the way nearly to downtown Lodi.
In holiday parades, Don has often been the featured guest. There have also been occasional hijinks, such as in the past couple years in which Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church took over management of the Lodi Holiday Parade after the "retirement" of the former organizers.
"Last we had two Santas…he said he just wanted to get some practice," said Don. "Some of the kids yelled out, ‘That’s the real one, right there!’ That has happened a couple of times."
Don has been THE Santa Claus for many Lodi kids as they have grown up, with some recognizing him out in the world, including during the eight years that he was a bus driver.
"They drilled me pretty good," said Don. "I had five little girls that always sat in the front seat and every day they drilled me to ask about Santa: ‘If you’re Santa, what the heck are you doing on a bus working?’ And I said, ‘We have to live, and we have to feed the elves.’"
When Tari received an email from Chamber Executive Director Heidi LeHew to let her know about the award, she said that she was surprised and curious about who had nominated them.
On the subject of public service, Tari and Don are quick to a list of other people that they say are deserving of recognition to their work in the community, such as James Schmiedlin, the executive director of Reach Out Lodi.
Due to an unfortunately timed snowstorm, they were not able to accept the award in person at the banquet, but were able to receive it at Reach Out Lodi some days later.
“That was nice of them to stand up," said Tari. "I don’t take too much praise. I’m not that kind of person, I just kind of sit back.”