This year's Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Awards night recognized a pair of Lodi residents for their contributions to the community, part of which is being widely known as the true Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Don and Tari Harmon were presented with the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award at the March ceremony for their work in the Lodi area, including long-time contributions to Reach Out Lodi. At the end of the 2022 Christmas season donated $1,300 to Reach Out Lodi.