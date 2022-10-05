Engine 10 is seen outside the Lodi Area Fire Department in this 2018 photo. The LAFD was given approval by the Lodi Common Council to order a replacement engine for the 23-year-old Engine 10. The Town of Lodi and Town of West Point had already given their approval to the LAFD. It was estimated to take 10 months to manufacture, build and deliver the new engine.
As of the end of September, the Lodi Area Fire Department announced the decommissioning of Engine 10.
Since 1998, Engine 10 has been the department's front line fire engine, but has been retired after 24 years of service. Maintenance of the vehicle, according to a statement released by Fire Chief Bobby Annen, had gradually begun to outweigh the value of retaining the truck.
For the past six months, according to the release, Engine 10 has been kept in Harmony Grove, initially due to Highway J road construction and later due to a lack of space, following the department's acquisition of Engine 11.
"LAFT would like to extend our most sincere 'thank you' to the Dammit and Suftin families for allowing us to store Engine 10 in their building on Martin Lane for the past six months," Annen wrote, "your flexibility and willingness to let us keep it on your property for longer than anticipated, means more to us than you will ever know!"