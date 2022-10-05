Engine 10

Engine 10 is seen outside the Lodi Area Fire Department in this 2018 photo. The LAFD was given approval by the Lodi Common Council to order a replacement engine for the 23-year-old Engine 10. The Town of Lodi and Town of West Point had already given their approval to the LAFD. It was estimated to take 10 months to manufacture, build and deliver the new engine.

 LAFD Facebook page

As of the end of September, the Lodi Area Fire Department announced the decommissioning of Engine 10.

Since 1998, Engine 10 has been the department's front line fire engine, but has been retired after 24 years of service. Maintenance of the vehicle, according to a statement released by Fire Chief Bobby Annen, had gradually begun to outweigh the value of retaining the truck.