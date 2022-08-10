A Lodi man has been charged with felony substantial battery, accused of punching someone in the face during a recreational basketball game.
Mark A. Brockett, 24, was charged Aug. 5 in Columbia County Circuit Court, with one count of substantial battery, carrying a possible sentence of up to three and a half years in prison.
The incident happened the previous afternoon, according to the criminal complaint, around 6 p.m. at the Lodi Sports Recreation Center. A Lodi police office received a report from the alleged victim’s father, explaining that his son had been attacked by another player. Later that evening, the father would speak to officers again, reporting that his son had been released from the hospital with a displaced nose, concussion and was scheduled for surgery for later treatment.
An officer later spoke to another witness at the recreation center who described hearing yelling around the basketball court followed by a man recognized as Brockett running from the building.
Two witnesses who were involved in the basketball game reported to police that toward the end of the game and argument arose, at which point Brockett punched the other player in the face, with one witness saying that Brockett punched the player, walked away, then returned to punch the victim five times with no apparent attack from the victim.
When police spoke to Brockett, according to court documents, he told officers that he had joined the game around 5 p.m. and after a half hour things became heated between Brockett and another player with the other player “got in [Brockett’s] face.”
“I sucker punched him in defense,” Brocket reportedly told police, explaining that the victim had tried to attack him, but was only able to scratch Brockett’s back and chest.
Following an initial court appearance, Brockett was released on a signature bond, scheduled to return to court for a hearing on Oct. 17.