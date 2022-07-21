A Lodi man is facing a possible mandatory minimum prison sentence after a high speed chase through Lodi, ending in a crash off Highway 60.
Gregory Allen Graesslin, 38, is charged with operating a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration as a 7th, 8th or 9th offense, attempting to elude an officer, violating a court order regarding an ignition interlock device, and operating a vehicle after revocation of a license.
Graesslin was arrested early Sunday morning after a Lodi police officer reportedly spotted a vehicle speeding on Riddle Road, failing to stop at a stop sign, and then continuing through Lodi. The officer pursued the vehicle through Lodi and along State Highway 60. The driver of the vehicle then missed a turn onto southbound Hegge Road, crashing in a marsh area.
According to court documents, when the officer arrived on the scene, the driver, Graesslin, was trying to put the vehicle in reverse. Graesslin reportedly admitted to being "drunk as ____" and saying, "I'm getting a DUI."
The pursuit had covered 5.3 miles in 3 minutes, according to the officer, with Graesslin saying that he had been driving 110 mph. The officer noted that Graesslin volunteered this information freely before any actual questioning. Given a preliminary breath test, Graesslin registered an estimated .13 blood alcohol concentration.
In September 2021 Graesslin was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a seventh offense, which was later dismissed. He was convicted of operating a vehicle after revocation of a license.
In 2016 Graesslin took a pair of similar charges to trial, and found not guilty on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fifth or sixth offense, though convicted of operating a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration as a fifth or sixth offense. In that case he was sentenced to three years prison and three years of extended supervision. He was released from Dodge Correctional Institution on March 1.
On July 19 Graesslin appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court, where he was ordered to be held on a $2,500 cash bond. Graesslin is scheduled to next appear in court for a Sept. 2 return hearing.