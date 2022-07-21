Gregory Graesslin intake photo

GRAESSLIN

 CONTRIBUTED/Columbia County Sheriff's Office

A Lodi man is facing a possible mandatory minimum prison sentence after a high speed chase through Lodi, ending in a crash off Highway 60.

Gregory Allen Graesslin, 38, is charged with operating a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration as a 7th, 8th or 9th offense, attempting to elude an officer, violating a court order regarding an ignition interlock device, and operating a vehicle after revocation of a license.