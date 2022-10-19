Two weeks before a set of cases were set to go to trial, James Jay Hellenbrand entered a plea of no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a first offense, as three other related cases were dismissed on a motion by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.
Hellenbrand, 58, of the Town of Lodi, was scheduled to appear in Columbia County Circuit Court on Oct. 13 for a final plea hearing before trial, scheduled for Oct. 27. Though appearing on the docket up through the scheduled time, the hearing did not go forward as Hellenbrand’s attorney filed a stipulation with the court.
Four cases were involved: three traffic citations; OWI as a first offense, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration above .15, and refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest; as well as a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. All four charges stemmed from a set of incidents on Sept. 3, 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was alerted to a situation at just after 5:30 p.m., responding to a report of an intoxicated Hellenbrand at KD’s Bar and Grill, refusing to leave after being asked by staff to do so for causing a disturbance.
At the restaurant, off County Highway J north of Lodi, a staff member reportedly told police that Hellenbrand had been there before he arrived, and that a female staff member had accused Hellenbrand of pushing her around, and after speaking with Hellenbrand outside, he did a burnout with his truck and then drove away, only to return later to approach the bar and attempt to order another drink.
The staff member told officers that Hellenbrand then walked behind the bar and into the kitchen area, where he punched his fist into hamburger patties and yelled at staff, including threatening at least one staff member.
In the court stipulation filed on Oct. 13, it was agreed by attorneys that Hellenbrand would enter a plea of no contest to OWI-first offense based on Hellenbrand’s having driven from KD’s Bar and Grill, where the incident was originally reported around 5:30 p.m. and the Waddle Inn, about a half mile west on Highway 113, where officers found Hellenbrand at 6 p.m. He was then arrested about 15 minutes later.
It wasn’t until 7:43 p.m. that officers received an approved warrant for a blood draw, which was then taken just after 8 p.m., according to the document. Although Hellenbrand was drinking after his arrival at the Waddle Inn, attorneys recognized that this would have been after he had been driving, and what would have been the subject of the OWI charge. Attorneys agreed to an estimated blood alcohol level of .149 at the time of the drive between the two establishments based on time lapse and other factors.
Judge W. Andrew Voigt later signed the stipulation and conviction, which included revocation of Hellenbrand’s license for nine months and requirement of a mandatory assessment and driver safety plan, and a fine of $924.