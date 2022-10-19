Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
Columbia County Circuit Court

Two weeks before a set of cases were set to go to trial, James Jay Hellenbrand entered a plea of no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a first offense, as three other related cases were dismissed on a motion by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

Hellenbrand, 58, of the Town of Lodi, was scheduled to appear in Columbia County Circuit Court on Oct. 13 for a final plea hearing before trial, scheduled for Oct. 27. Though appearing on the docket up through the scheduled time, the hearing did not go forward as Hellenbrand’s attorney filed a stipulation with the court.