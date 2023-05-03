A Lodi man entered a plea of ‘no contest’ and was released with time served after a charge of felony substantial battery was reduced to a misdemeanor in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Mark A. Brockett, 24, was charged Aug. 5, 2022 in Columbia County Circuit Court, with one count of substantial battery, carrying a possible sentence of up to three and a half years in prison. On April 25 the criminal complaint was refiled by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office replacing the felony charge with a single count of misdemeanor battery. On April 26 Brockett entered a plea of “no contest” and was sentenced to two days in jail, released on time served.
The charge came from an Aug. 4, 2022 incident at the Lodi Sports Recreation Center. An officer spoke to a witness at the recreation center who described hearing yelling around the basketball court followed by a man recognized as Brockett running from the building.
Two witnesses who were involved in the basketball game reported to police that toward the end of the game an argument arose, at which point Brockett punched the other player in the face, with one witness saying that Brockett punched the player, walked away, then returned to punch the victim five times with no apparent attack from the victim.
When police spoke to Brockett, according to court documents, he told officers that he had joined the game around 5 p.m. and after a half hour things became heated between Brockett and another player with the other player “got in [Brockett’s] face.”
“I sucker punched him in defense,” Brocket reportedly told police, explaining that the victim had tried to attack him, but was only able to scratch Brockett’s back and chest.
Brockett made an initial court appearance via video from Columbia County Jail on Aug. 5 and was subsequently released on a signature bond.