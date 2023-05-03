Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
Buy Now

Columbia County Circuit Court

 FILE

A Lodi man entered a plea of ‘no contest’ and was released with time served after a charge of felony substantial battery was reduced to a misdemeanor in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Mark A. Brockett, 24, was charged Aug. 5, 2022 in Columbia County Circuit Court, with one count of substantial battery, carrying a possible sentence of up to three and a half years in prison. On April 25 the criminal complaint was refiled by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office replacing the felony charge with a single count of misdemeanor battery. On April 26 Brockett entered a plea of “no contest” and was sentenced to two days in jail, released on time served.