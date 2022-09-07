A Lodi man has been sentenced to four months in jail after entering pleas of no contest to charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and threatening an officer.
Christopher Kovacs, 39, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Sept. 1 for a plea and sentencing hearing, charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer, and felony battery or threatening of an officer, all as repeat offenses.
The case stems from an incident on Dec. 21, 2021, in which a Lodi police officer was dispatched to a home on Cross Street in the Town of Lodi. There, according to the criminal complaint, a 17-year-old told officers that Kovacs had been arguing with the 17-year-old's girlfriend and that when the teen tried to get between the two, Kovacs jumped on him and pinned him to the kitchen floor.
The teen was able to get loose and, with his girlfriend, fled to a neighboring home to call the police.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived and arrested Kovacs, who according to court documents, needed to first be taken to the ground, and then as he was being taken to jail, suggested that the sergeant come to Gold's Gym to box him, going on to say that he was going to beat up the officer and "pistol whip" him.
In court, Kovacs entered a plea of no contest to the first count of threatening an officer in exchange for the dropping of the "repeated" enhancer and the other two counts.
District Attorney Brenda Yaskal, gave a brief review of a lengthy court history for Kovacs, explaining that he had been convicted in 2005 on a cocaine charge and sent to prison, then returned to jail in 2007 following a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and in 2010 for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
"He has half a dozen disorderly conduct convictions sprinkled in there," said Yaskal.
Kovacs' defense attorney Claire Edwards pointed out that throughout the incidents, addiction had been a running theme, which Kovacs confirmed.
"I'm embarrassed by my actions," said Kovacs, "and I'm still working on that."
Judge W. Andrew Voigt, pointed out that as the supervisor of the circuit drug court, he was well enough aware of "the insidious things" that addiction can do, but felt that the case highlighted behavior reflecting the instincts of an elementary schooler.
"I'm glad you're embarrassed," said Voigt. "There are people who have sat there and not been embarrassed at all."
Voigt went on to say that he would bet a substantial amount of money that there aren't any charges on his record not related to drugs or alcohol.
"You'd win," said Kovacs.
Voigt sentenced Kovacs to four months in jail with work release, minus 72 days he had already spent in custody following his arrest.