Christopher Thomas Kovacs DOC Photo

KOVACS

 Department of Corrections

A Lodi man has been sentenced to four months in jail after entering pleas of no contest to charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and threatening an officer.

Christopher Kovacs, 39, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Sept. 1 for a plea and sentencing hearing, charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer, and felony battery or threatening of an officer, all as repeat offenses.