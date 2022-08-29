Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market storefront
Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market as in many prior years, brought home awards from the Wisconsin State Fair, including a record-breaking bid at the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market raised over $9,000 for the 4-H Foundation as part of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction this year, including a record-breaking grand champion entry.

The Lodi butcher and meat market received recognition in four separate categories at the Wisconsin State Fair including honorable mention in ring bologna (sold for $2,000) and reconstructed jerky (sold for $1,400), reserve champion in bacon (sold for $2,000), and grand champion in summer sausage (sold for $4,250).

