Lodi Sausage Co. & Meat Market raised over $9,000 for the 4-H Foundation as part of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction this year, including a record-breaking grand champion entry.
The Lodi butcher and meat market received recognition in four separate categories at the Wisconsin State Fair including honorable mention in ring bologna (sold for $2,000) and reconstructed jerky (sold for $1,400), reserve champion in bacon (sold for $2,000), and grand champion in summer sausage (sold for $4,250).
The final bid, by the Grand Rapids-based grocer Meijer, for Lodi Meat Market’s grand champion summer sausage, blew away the previous record of $3,600.
Market co-owner Mike Clark says he would guess that since the auction has been going, their shop has been a consistent competitor.
In 1989, Clark’s father, Larry Clark, purchased the Lodi Locker, now the Lodi Sausage Company & Meat Market. In May 2019 Larry Clark was inducted in the Meat Industry Hall of Fame.
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction, now in its 30th year, and opened at this year’s fair by Gov. Tony Evers and DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski, raised money for the 4-H Foundation, which supports activities such as 4-H conferences, teaching material, workshops and overall 4-H youth development.
Entries in the Wisconsin State Fair meat product competition were delivered between June 13 and June 15 with judging on June 17 at the State Fair’s Exposition Center in Madison, and awards presented on Aug. 9, followed by the auction.
“Obviously, in Wisconsin there are lots of very good meat markets and probably more than any state in the United States,” said Mike Clark, explaining that competition at the State Fair in which products are submitted in different divisions: ham, bacon, jerky, snack sticks, bratwurst, and others, going to the State Fair Committee and then with professional judges reviewing all aspects including taste, appearance and smell. “We produce our best product to send it down there and it gets judged by professionals in the industry.”
The auction is more symbolic than having to do with purchasing the particular award-winning entry itself.
“Luckily, there are people and companies that go to the fair to support 4-H that have done well in their own endeavors and they’re giving back in a way,” said Mike Clark. “So it’s kind of a fun auction in that way, that they’re bidding on the grand champion ham or summer sausage, or something that one of our companies made, and that money all goes to 4-H.”
When someone gets a winning bid, according to Clark, afterwards they’ll get a picture with the award-winning item, but then Lodi Meat Market will prepare and send a fresh version of the winning item in its place.
Their shop has become accustomed to bringing home somewhere between one and a few awards from the State Fair each year, which now take up much of the open wall space in the store.
Between all of entries this year’s auction brought in over $106,000 from champion, reserve champion, and honorable mention meat products. The auction is organized in partnership between the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, Wisconsin State Fair and Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors.