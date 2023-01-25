The Lodi High School, with the Lodi Optimists Club, hosted a lunchtime forum with school board candidates prior to the 2022 Spring Election, where members of the general public were joined by juniors and seniors from classes in U.S. History and Government and Social Issues, with many of the questions posed to school board candidates by Lodi High School students. Candidates from left to right: Heather Baron, incumbent Julie McKiernan, and incumbent William Wipperfurth. Scott Bilse was unable to attend.
The Lodi Optimist Club will again be hosting a public forum featuring candidates running for the Lodi School District Board of Education.
The format is that of a forum, as opposed to a debate, according to an announcement by the club. Each candidate will have 90 seconds for an opening statement, followed by questions from audience members with up to a minute response time, then concluding with final statements of up to 90 seconds.
The forum will be held on Feb. 1 at the Lodi High School Performing Arts Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Community members must be present to ask a question, and will be asked to provide their name and residence before asking a question.
This year's school board candidates include: Barb Beyer (incumbent), Susan Goethel (challenger), Julie McKiernan (challenger, former board member), Sarah Raemisch (challenger), and H. Adam Steinberg (incumbent and current board president).
The event will also be recorded and posted on the Optimist Club Youtube channel and School Board channel by February 3.
A Feb. 21 primary election will determine which four of the five candidates will appear on the ballot for the April 4 spring election.