The Lodi School District's athletic field on Highway 60 near the elementary school has been closed since a look into malfunctioning field lights revealed that light posts are no longer considered to be structurally sound and pose a liability until they can be removed.

At the Sept. 12 board of education meeting Lodi District Administrator Vince Breunig explained a series of events at the end of the previous week that could have huge ramifications in budgeting and sports programming.

At the district’s football field near the Elementary School, off Highway 60, some of the field lights had gone out. This led to a request for a company to see about the lights. The company, according to Breunig, responded that first there would need to be assurances that the light poles were structurally safe. An engineer was brought in to inspect the light poles, with the answer that they were not, and would need to be replaced in the next five years. This led to a conversation about liability with the school’s insurer, and then a decision between late Thursday night on the 8th and Friday morning of the 9th to have the field closed until the light poles could be removed.