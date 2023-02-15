Pooch Playoff contender

One of the dozens of contenders in the Second Annual Pooch Playoff Fundraiser to help Second Chance Fund.

 CONTRIBUTED

Sheri Birchler, owner of Sheri Birchler Photography, LLC, has always loved pets. So, when the opportunity to help The Second Chance Fund presented itself, she jumped on it.

“These past few years have been especially hard for charities. So, a group of photographers and I got together and decided to host a competition to find South Central Wisconsin’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie as a way to help out The Second Chance Fund” Birchler said.