Sheri Birchler, owner of Sheri Birchler Photography, LLC, has always loved pets. So, when the opportunity to help The Second Chance Fund presented itself, she jumped on it.
“These past few years have been especially hard for charities. So, a group of photographers and I got together and decided to host a competition to find South Central Wisconsin’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie as a way to help out The Second Chance Fund” Birchler said.
The bracket style competition will be unleashed on March 14 with 16 pooches competing for exciting prizes from Luna Pet Resort, State Farm – Troy Salisbury Agency, The Second Chance Fund, Sheri Birchler Photography and the ulti-mutt prize. Each week, 2 dogs will face off in an online vote. Each week’s winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-mutt Cutie of South-Central Wisconsin! South Central Wisconsin’s winner will move on to a national competition.
Birchler will photograph 16 pooches for a $99 donation to the The Second Chance Fund. The $99 donation includes an Acrylic Keychain of the pup and a goodie bag of treats.
“It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them. The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while also supporting The Second Chance Fund,” said Birchler.
Contact Sheri Birchler for video and photo opportunities on February 20th.