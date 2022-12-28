The Lodi and Poynette School Districts are moving into the new year with the boost of announcements of positive results from this year’s Department of Public Instruction District Report Cards.
The Poynette School District released a statement on the scores in November, pointing to an overall score of 78.5, with an overall analysis of “exceeds expectations.”
This marks the highest score the district has received since the institution of the District Report Cards in 2011-2012 school year.
As part of the announcement, incoming Poynette School District Administrator Jerry Pritzl described pride in the work of members of the district, and also pointed to the report reflecting one measure for students.
“We are proud that the talents of our staff and students are reflected with the great report card score,” said Pritzl. “We will always analyze all of our practices and work to be a School District that is known as one of the best in the entire state, not only academically, but as a place people want to be associated with, and one in which our community has a strong sense of pride.”
In the Lodi School District’s Dec. 12 board meeting Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Nicholas Karls provided an overview of the District Report Card results. In particular, he offered congratulations to staff at the Middle School and Elementary School for moving from “meets expectations” in the previous year” to “exceeds expectations” in the current report.
“Our high school once again had our highest report card score, and it should be noted that they once again had a top math growth score in the state,” said Karls. “It has happened a few years in a row now and I just wanted to highlight that is significant.”
The report also highlighted “areas of growth,” according to Karls, including 8th grade math achievement, as teachers are this year moving forward with a new math curriculum program. Administrators will also be looking at kindergarten through 5th grade literacy as an area of focus, with this also being the first full year using the “phonics to reading” program, which was started in October 2021.
Shifting measures
Speaking later at the District Office, Karls explained that testing does involve some changes from year-to-year, given the variety of standards included in the Wisconsin Model of Academic Standards and hence DPI cycles through assessments with different subjects highlighted.
For example, changes have been made to social studies standards along with the English-language arts section.
One specific change in testing this year will be that 9th and 10th grade assessments will no longer be using ACT Aspire, but will be using the Pre-ACT test.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work with our High School staff to help them prepare our students—not that we want to teach to a test, but we just want everyone to be ready, going into the assessment, to show their learning,” said Karls.
In the same interview, District Administrator Vince Breunig emphasized the difference from teaching to a test.
“We don’t want the test to get in the way, so we want our kids to know how to take that test, so it can be a true representation,” said Breunig. “Because we use that information, not just to look at celebrations, but to look at the things where we need to grow, so we want to make sure that information is as solid as possible.”
Absorption and dissemination
Although the DPI District Report Cards are an end-of-year announcement, the information is available to teachers and administrators months earlier. Karls is coming into only his third year in his position, but gives credit to school principals for creating opportunities through the year for teachers to collaborate and reflect on data as it becomes available, including the district’s internal data as well.
“Our teachers, what they see in the classrooms on a daily basis, is probably the best source of information that we can possibly get,” said Karls. “But we look at multiple data points and this is definitely part of it.”
A layer of that analysis is still the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which still shows itself in data despite students having long returned to normal in-school classes.
“The pandemic had an impact, but what these results show is that we have things in place to be responsive to that,” said Karls. “And that was a real highlight for us. And it aligned with some of the things that we saw here with our local assessment data, but also things we hear from teachers. Teachers say, ‘we back to getting in the routine of things and we have some structures that are in place that really are having an impact where we notice that there are student needs.”
In Poynette, Pritzl pointed out that across the state, districts were often affected differently, but that in the thick of the pandemic, scores were, overall, down last year.
“But one of the key measures in the report card is growth, so it takes into account the growth of students from one year to the next,” said Pritzl. “So it’s hard to compare that overall score to one that was previous, because maybe the overall growth was more and if there was loss or if there was gain. We’ve been happy with our scores over the last two years that they were released.”
Communication and Comparison
When test score results are released administrators also keep in mind how community members may take in the information, including with possible instincts toward comparison and competition.
In the Lodi School District Karls says that the process includes a series of notices to parents of students about upcoming announcements and scores as they are available. The report card is also made available on the district website and, per a request from the school board, is accompanied by a video in which Karls gives an overview of the report card results, what certain terms mean, and what it does and does not measure.
Karls points to the report card as offering not only validation for successes, but an opportunity to regularly re-evaluate some processes.
“It’s just that constant look that, maybe there’s an area here where our curriculum has become stale and it needs to be an area of reinvestment,” said Karls. “So for us there were plenty of areas of success, but there were also areas where we might need to reinvest, because it might be an area where we have plateaued a bit and we want to continue to grow.”
The overall attitude toward state test scores has become more competitive over the years, but not without reason, Breunig explained. One factor is the increase of open enrollment, in which a district may gain or lose students. Enrollment itself is a massive factor in state funding for a school district in each budget cycle.
However, educators throughout the state do not operate in competitive vacuums, ignoring what may happen in other districts.
“We’re collaborating with those districts about what are the best practices, because just like we want our kids in Lodi to succeed, if we can do something to help kids is Poynette or Portage succeed...,” said Breunig. “We’re going to do that, because that’s what we’re in education for—it’s not to compete, it’s to try to help support all kids, because we all benefit when our kids do well.”