Lodi community organizers are going through last checks before the start of a summer full of events.
At the April 19 City of Lodi Common Council meeting, board members approved permits for the Lodi Optimists’ One Mother of a Run on May 13, the Library Summer Kickoff climbing wall on June 3, the Mammoth Fun Run on June 3, and Art in the Park on July 1.
The unofficial kickoff for summer events in Lodi is often One Mother of a Run, hosted by the Lodi Optimists and Activate Lodi, this year in its thirteenth year, with a 13K run planned. The run, which starts at 8:00 a.m. at Lodi High School, also includes a 5K run/walk and a kids run warm-ups with Susie the Duck in Lodi Stadium followed by the Kids Fun Run.
Sara Beld, who has been the race director for eight years describes the event as a “community treasure.”
“From the generosity of our area business sponsors, to our youth cheer groups on the course, the volunteers that make it happen, it all comes together to deliver a fun, challenging, and inspiring morning for all involved,” said Beld.
Return of Lift Lodi
This year will also mark the second year of the Lift Lodi Day of Service on May 20. The event, coming from a push to increase volunteerism and overall connectedness in the community, debuted last spring with about 230 local volunteers working together on projects in at least 35 locations around the Lodi area.
Among the projects was landscaping and home upkeep for elderly or disabled residents at nine different homes.
“It was our first year, so I think a lot of people didn’t know what we were about and why we were coming to their personal property,” said event organizer Sarah Keyeski, “so I think there was a little bit of reluctance at the beginning.”
This year, she says they are pushing for 16 to 18 home projects. Another area for volunteers to work has been in taking small community projects off the hands of utilities and parks departments.
“There might be small upkeep or maintenance jobs that just don’t get the time and attention, with your budgets and your time being valuable,” said Keyeski. “We all benefit from things looking a little more up-kept that otherwise wouldn’t be on the priority list.”
One specific project they will be returning to this year is cleanup of Spring Creek. This time there is also a goal to make the creek navigable for kayakers to go from downtown Lodi to Okee Bay.
The event last year ended with a community dinner with a performance from a live band at the Lodi Fairgrounds. By that time, though, Keyeski says that it got to be a lot of a day.
“It turned out a lot of people, because they worked really hard that day, were really tired,” said Keyeski. “So they would have the meal and see a little bit of the band and then go home.”
This year they are scheduling two hour and four hour projects between 8 a.m. and noon, followed by a picnic lunch at the Chamber of Commerce, with food so far sponsored by Piggly Wiggly and the Lodi Meat Market.
They are currently taking names for volunteers for this year’s event, and Keyeski says they are about halfway to their goal, looking for another 100 volunteers for different projects. Volunteers can sign up at LiftLodi.com.
Busy season at the Library
At the Lodi Public Library, they are getting ready for adult and youth programs. Though, as Library Director Alex LeClair explained, due to matters of scheduling and increased demand with kids being out of school, summer is where they put much of their energy for programs.
They are now distributing their “Big Ticket Guide,” with dates for events with guests such as magicians, musicians, scientists, ventriloquists, and animal presentations.
“I always look for entertaining, fun stuff that people are going to want to go to,” said LeClair.
The events start with their Summer Kick Off with a mobile climbing wall, which is made possible through a grant from the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation.
“That’s also going to be paying for our Sunset Yoga in the Park, so we’ll have programs like that for adults and kids, in addition to the readings and the incentives.”