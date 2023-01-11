Steven Ricks youth risk presentation

Lodi Community Action Team Coalition Chair Steven Ricks shares some conclusions with the Lodi School Board based on the most recent results from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey in October 2021.

The Lodi School District Board of Education received a presentation at their Jan. 9 meeting showing unique results from the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

The results, coming to the board following a December release, were presented by members of the Lodi Community Action Team, with Coalition Chair Steven Ricks, Project Director Paula Enger, and Project Coordinator Bryan Bilse.