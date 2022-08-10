As the Lodi School Board was presented with annual professional goals for approval in the 2022-2023 school year, several board members requested that plans remain as-is, but to remove the term "social emotional learning."

The task of approving proposed professional goals, or PPGs, for the coming school year has typically been something of a pro-forma task, according to District Administrator Vince Breunig, with the board reviewing and approving official goals with little debate. This year Breunig brought the goals for approval a month earlier, in July.

Tags