As the Lodi School Board was presented with annual professional goals for approval in the 2022-2023 school year, several board members requested that plans remain as-is, but to remove the term "social emotional learning."
The task of approving proposed professional goals, or PPGs, for the coming school year has typically been something of a pro-forma task, according to District Administrator Vince Breunig, with the board reviewing and approving official goals with little debate. This year Breunig brought the goals for approval a month earlier, in July.
The goals presented to the board included: the professional learning communities practice goal, social emotional learning professional practice goal, community connections business partnership professional practice goal, and fostering student independence professional practice goal.
The board's Contract Review Committee, which includes board members Angela Lathrop, Scott Bilse, and Kristi McMorris, had recommended approval of the content of those practice goals, but wanted the board to revisit naming, as Breunig explained.
"The committee wanted the board to have a further discussion about the title of the social emotional learning practice goal," said Breunig. "They had full approval of the work that was being done in the plan, but they were concerned that the term 'social emotional learning' has become too politicized in recent years."
Breunig emphasized that the question was regarding the name, and that it had nothing to do with the actual content of the policy, which the committee fully recommended.
Board member Heather Baron asked if with the practice goal was a curriculum that the district received from an outside source, "or do we do our own thing, and we’re calling it SEL?”
Included in the meeting packet, Breunig explained, was a video of a classroom "morning meeting" that is a component of SEL, although it would not be available to the public in order to preserve privacy of children.
“It’s all about building relationships and making the school a friendly and welcoming place. We’re going to talk about a safety plan next," said Breunig. "The most important safety piece is our students, that they are comfortable and they are able to have relationships with kids, and they are willing to come to us with concerns."
Elements of social emotional learning have been in general practice for well over a decade, as a Lodi parent (and teacher in Waunakee) explained in an interview in February, with public schools taking a more systematic approach toward many tactics already used by teachers without the formal description. SEL also became a specific focus for the Lodi School District following a series of community meetings in 2019 developing goals for the district in following years.
In Monday's meeting Baron pointed to a diagram she had found during online research into SEL which had apparently been used to describe ongoing effects and influences involved in student life through SEL.
"Family is on the third circle, so some SEL programs are teaching where you need to trust the classrooms and the teachers before your family," said Baron. "I’m not saying Lodi or all programs, but there is, and if parents look up and see that is what SEL is teaching…we may not be doing that, and I hope we’re not."
The core issue, Breunig explained, was whether the board should push against terms of educational professionals being defined by online debate or co-opted by outside groups.
Baron asked whether the district could come up with its own term and "not use a political term."
Board President H. Adam Steinberg pointed out that up to the last year SEL had not been a political term.
Board member Barb Beyer asked whether there is room for teaching the public, explaining that the district curriculum and content taught at each grade level is available on the district website.
"I agree that we’ll be constantly coming back and changing all these terms that get politicized," said Beyer, "which to me, that hurts our transparency more than just taking the time to teach people."
Baron recommended that the district should develop its own term for the practice in order to separate from broader SEL discussions.
"Then there won’t be a Google search on it necessarily, but they can go to our website and see everything that is being taught," said Baron. "And we don’t have to go through the whole, ‘well, we are SEL, but we aren’t doing that."
As would come up more than once in the discussion, Beyer clarified that SEL is not curriculum from which the district is picking and choosing content, but an umbrella term for teaching strategy used by educators.
"I get why you’re saying that, but I can do that with anything," said Beyer. "I can Google ‘why phonics is bad,’ versus ‘whole language,’ and I can find an argument for anything on the internet."
Bilse told board members that he supported what the district was doing in its policy with the goal, but also wanted to see a name change.
"I’m fully behind what you’re doing," said Bilse, "but I’m not behind calling it that and I don’t see a reason to invite the community to have an issue where there doesn’t need to be an issue."
With a name change that does not reflect any change in policy, several board members raised the issue of the "optics" of the situation, with Breunig referring to his recent experience presenting on the school referendum throughout the district.
"I was accused several times of not being transparent, and I want to be as transparent as possible," said Breunig. "I want to make it very clear, that if the board chooses to change the terminology, we’re not changing what we’re doing…It kind of feels like you’re hiding something."
If the name were changed, there was the additional question, as Lathrop pointed out, of finding every other mention of it, embedded throughout district policy documents, and replacing it with another phrase to mean the same thing. Outside the boundaries of the district, there would be further questions of how teachers and administrators would interact with other professional organizations, given the prevalence of SEL in state public education policy and materials.
When asked about the potential results of a name change, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicholas Karls said: “Social emotional learning is the language that has been used for years and years, and I believe reflects the learning targets that are posted on our webpage.”
Earlier in the summer a portion of one of the school board meetings was reserved for brief presentations from teachers with each of the schools, each spread out around the room with participants going from one to the other to lean about one particular program or development of the past year. Among the presentations was elementary teachers explaining how SEL is integrated into classroom schedules and used with curriculum.
In Monday's discussion, when it was suggested more opportunities could be created to educate parents and community members about school policy and curriculum, though Bilse shot down any potential usefulness to the exercise in this case.
“That term can be very polarizing," said Bilse. “Unfortunately I think you can educate people until you’re blue in the face, but for some people the term is polarizing enough that they don’t even want to hear the education part.”
Bilse argued that parents have already withdrawn students from the district on the basis of SEL being used in classrooms, while McMorris said some parents have opted out, asking for their children to wait in another room while specific SEL-focused activities, such as morning meetings, were happening in class.
Over the course of the 45-minute discussion two votes were taken, one to approve the PPG goals with a name change included, which was voted down three to four, a second proposed to approve the goals as described then passed on the opposite vote, four to three.
In the final vote, board members Terry Haag, Beyer, Steinberg, and Lathrop approved of the policy, while Bilse, McMorris, and Baron voted against it.