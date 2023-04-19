LCAT Town of Lodi presentation
Buy Now

Lodi Community Action Team Project Director Paula Enger and Project Coordinator Bryan Bilse present to the Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors at their April 11 meeting, giving an overview of the group's work and issues in the community concerning youth addiction and mental health.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The Lodi School District will be extending its support for the Lodi Community Action Team for one more year, following community input and board review of the district's relationship with organization.

The Board unanimously voted to provide about $61,000, through the district's Fund 80 community service account to LCAT for operations over the next year.