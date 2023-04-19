The Lodi School District will be extending its support for the Lodi Community Action Team for one more year, following community input and board review of the district's relationship with organization.
The Board unanimously voted to provide about $61,000, through the district's Fund 80 community service account to LCAT for operations over the next year.
Following board debate over whether the district should provide funding to the group, filling the gap for expiring federal grant funding, the board created an ad hoc committee to explore historic activity of the group in the community, how it has been funded, and funding options in the future.
LCAT was formed in 2007 as a way to address youth alcohol use, which has since expanded to larger addiction and mental health issues. In 2015 the group developed more county-wide connections, overlapping work with Prevention and Response Columbia County in addressing the opioid epidemic as it became a critical issue in the county, particularly in Lodi, Columbus, and Portage.
Before the issue was brought to the floor in the School Board's April 10 meeting, School Board President H. Adam Steinberg and board member Kristi McMorris recused themselves from the discussion.
Steinberg had been accused by some community members of having a conflict of interest in the matter, given his previous involvement with LCAT. In a Policy Committee meeting, the topic was brought up in the context of guidelines recommending board members recuse themselves where there would potentially be "pecuniary or non-pecuniary" interests, referring to monetary or less tangible benefits. In that discussion it was raised that a non-pecuniary benefit could include McMorris having a child who is involved in a related student group, the potential benefit in that case being her child, for instance, being able to use that experience in an academic or professional application.
Before leaving the room with Steinberg, McMorris commented that the situation in which there appeared to be a "tit-for-tat" argument regarding recusal has struck her as feeling "icky."
"I really hope that as a community maybe we can stop the back-and-forth and the fighting on all sides of it," said McMorris, "and let elected officials make decisions that you put us in these seats to make.”
Board member Heather Baron began the discussion on the subject of hand with a lengthy prepared statement that she explained to board members she had put together so as not to leave out any details she needed to hit upon.
She went on to explain that following input from the community and the ad hoc committee process, that she was ready to support conditional funding for LCAT for the following year, "with expectations of hearing from community members from all different walks of life, giving monthly budget reports, working on having more resources available, and being able to give reports to the school board of education…and I would like re-evaluation after one year of funding.”
Board Vice President Angela Lathrop, who led the meeting for that discussion in place of Steinberg, explained that although she had supported funding LCAT, she also had questions about how funding was utilized.
"I feel great after that meeting that this is a wise use of taxpayer funds and I wasn’t sure going into that meeting," said Lathrop, "but I’ve gotten quite a few answers about how the money and services are going to be handled.”
In the discussion LCAT Project Coordinator Bryan Bilse took issue with a description of the group as having closed meetings, saying that the group has always had meetings open to the public. He also told the board that there were processes and communications over the past two years that, in retrospect, could have been better handled.
“We had to account to auditors from the federal government, so it’s not like we weren’t doing right things with the money–I think that’s important to state," said Bilse. "I do think that this transition year has been a learning process for all of us. We went from a federal grant under federal rules to a school district, and we, admittedly should have handled that differently…so we apologize for that.”
Board member Barb Beyer described having moved to Lodi with her kids in 2010 and substance abuse issues being remarkable and disturbing at the time, at the time asking herself, “What did we just move into? This town is in bad shape, and is dying."
"And now I’m so proud that my kids have gone to school here in this town and I think it is a great place to raise kids," said Beyer. "My only suggestion is that if there were room to fund it for two years instead of one, because it is peoples’ jobs and it is hard to commit to a job that you have to worry about year after year after year.”
Baron expressed frustration at having understood the issue to be settled as being for a one-year period, after which the board would revisit whether it would continue LCAT funding.
While Lathrop said that she understood where Baron was coming from in the argument, she also didn't want LCAT staff to have a feeling of "being on a knife edge" knowing that there would also be changes with each year's potential new board members.
Beyer kept her motion as-is, to fund for two school years, which was then voted down with Beyer and Terry Haag voting for and Scott Bilse, Lathrop, and Baron against. Lathrop then introduced a motion with a period of only one year, which then passed unanimously.