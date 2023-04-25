Lodi School Board member H. Adam Steinberg and new member Sarah Raemisch are sworn in to the new board following the April election. In a vote of four to three Heather Baron was elected Board President, taking the place of Steinberg and beating out Terry Haag, who was also nominated.
The Lodi School Board held a special meeting on Monday for swearing-in of members and selection of new leadership, with Heather Baron heading the board in the next year.
As a first order of business, longtime board member H. Adam Steinberg was sworn in for another term alongside newcomer Sarah Raemisch, who then took a seat with the rest of the school board for her first meeting.
From there, the board moved on to reorganization, beginning with president of the school board. Raemisch nominated Baron, followed by Board Vice President Angela Lathrop nominating Terry Haag. Scott Bilse nominated Lathrop, but Lathrop declined the nomination.
Before moving on to a vote, Steinberg pointed out that the reason for the timing of board member elections every two years, with two seats up for election, then two the following year, and three the following year, is with an intention of maintaining individuals with experience on the board.
"So, you've only been on the board one year, are you sure this is something you can tackle, and do without having the experience?" Steinberg asked.
"I will definitely work my butt off," said Baron. "But I am ready to step up to the plate."
"Okay, but that is a big step though--a huge step," said Steinberg.
"I know, and I'll do my best," said Baron.
"Okay," said Steinberg, moving on to the vote, in which Baron was elected president, four to three.
In her first step as Board President, Baron opened nominations for Vice President, to which Haag nominated Lathrop to return to the position for another year. Baron nominated McMorris, with no other nominations. McMorris was elected Vice President four to three.
For the position of board treasurer, Baron nominated Bilse and Haag nominated Steinberg, in which Bilse was selected, also by a vote of four to three.
Haag was re-elected board clerk by a vote of five to two, despite Baron's nomination of Steinberg. Haag was also selected as a board representative to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. Steinberg was chosen as representative for the area district of the Cooperative Educational Service Agency, more commonly referred to as CESA-5.
Raemisch was chosen to lead the board's scholarship committee, while Lathrop was selected as a representative to the Ouisconsing School of Collaboration Governance Board. Raemisch will be delivering the monthly co-curricular report, taking the role over from Bilse. Haag will continue to be the board's representative to the Lodi Community Action Team, or LCAT.
Further board committee assignments are made by Baron, with those decisions expected to be made in the following day or so, she told board members.