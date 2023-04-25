Lodi School Board swears in member from Spring 2023 election
Lodi School Board member H. Adam Steinberg and new member Sarah Raemisch are sworn in to the new board following the April election. In a vote of four to three Heather Baron was elected Board President, taking the place of Steinberg and beating out Terry Haag, who was also nominated.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The Lodi School Board held a special meeting on Monday for swearing-in of members and selection of new leadership, with Heather Baron heading the board in the next year.

As a first order of business, longtime board member H. Adam Steinberg was sworn in for another term alongside newcomer Sarah Raemisch, who then took a seat with the rest of the school board for her first meeting.