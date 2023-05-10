The Lodi School Board agreed to increase base pay and health insurance contributions for staff by an unanimous vote in Monday’s board meeting.
School District Superintendent Vince Breunig explained in the meeting that in the 2022 referendum the district had committed to increasing the employer portion of health care plans to $50,000. Currently the district has 37 staff members using single insurance plans and 101 staff members using the family health insurance plan. The new total would break down to $425 for a family plan and $200 for a single plan.
The school’s goal, according to Breunig, has been to have district coverage of health plans around 80%.
“We haven’t been there for a while, but it’s something that we’ll have to continue to look at,” said Breunig, pointing out that the new distribution would set coverage at 74% of family plans and 75% of single plans.
In terms of salaries, the district’s base pay for teaching staff had been $40,000 for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and $43,150 for a teacher with a master’s degree. The proposition before the board added $1,000 to the base salaries for teachers in both categories raising base salaries to $41,000 and $44,150.
Both measures were approved, without arguments, seven to zero.