Contributed photo

The Lodi School Board agreed to increase base pay and health insurance contributions for staff by an unanimous vote in Monday’s board meeting.

School District Superintendent Vince Breunig explained in the meeting that in the 2022 referendum the district had committed to increasing the employer portion of health care plans to $50,000. Currently the district has 37 staff members using single insurance plans and 101 staff members using the family health insurance plan. The new total would break down to $425 for a family plan and $200 for a single plan.