Lodi School District logo
Buy Now
Contributed photo

The Lodi School District has been working in the margins and shifting schedules to make up for class time lost to snow days, hoping to avoid the stress of remote learning.

At the district’s March 6 board of education meeting, District Administrator Vince Breunig told the board that the district needed to make up for a string of snow days. Districts have differed on their approaches, given the availability of remote learning, but Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicholas Karls explained that Lodi staff do not currently see a net benefit to introducing online classes during weather emergencies.