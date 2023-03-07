The Lodi School District has been working in the margins and shifting schedules to make up for class time lost to snow days, hoping to avoid the stress of remote learning.
At the district’s March 6 board of education meeting, District Administrator Vince Breunig told the board that the district needed to make up for a string of snow days. Districts have differed on their approaches, given the availability of remote learning, but Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicholas Karls explained that Lodi staff do not currently see a net benefit to introducing online classes during weather emergencies.
Although educators were almost universally introduced to remote learning technology with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Karls explained that they had learned that there are other factors to consider. One of which is the stress on teachers requiring them to convert a lesson plan to an online presentation literally overnight. On the other side of things, he said that they recognize the limited benefit for students, particularly for younger students, and the stress on their parents as they help their child or children navigate a day’s online instruction. Among those students, he also explained that some students require personal learning plans for different reasons, such as English language learning. The necessary Internet service is also not guaranteed for all students, as during the pandemic the district was able to offer free mobile hotspots to over 100 families without reliable high-speed access, a service that is no longer available without cost to the district.
“We had some opportunity to turn those lost days back into instructional days by doing things like canceling staff [professional development] days and there are some essential things that we have to get done on those days that we’ll have to turn around,” said Karls, “we also realize we are at the precipice and may need to look another direction if we have another snow day.”
Breunig told the board that the district teachers and staff would find dedicated time in the future to make up cancelled professional development days that had been replaced with make-up class days, but that with a third day of classes waived, they would still be on track to meet the state’s minimum required amount of classroom time in the year.
“We added June 6 to the end of the year, so we extended the year one day longer,” said Breunig, “we added three minutes to the high school schedule starting next week, to accommodate any potential late starts or early releases that still may happen.”
If there were additional school closings, Breunig said that the district would look at remote learning, or if that is not possible, adding minutes to the school day.
“It would be very difficult for us to add days at the end of the year—we are into Tuesday [June 6], Wednesday would be the last day for staff, “ said Breunig. “Thursday would be the day for our staff to get all their thing together for summer school and get them in the classroom and we typically should have an open house that night, and then Friday, and summer schools starts that following Monday.”