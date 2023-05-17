This is the third in a three-part series looking at the overlapping issues in Lodi School District of changing community relations, politicization of local educational issues, and the future of equity initiatives in the district. Although these issues have been present in many school districts throughout the state and in the nation over the past several years, they have become particularly prominent in the Lodi School District since 2020.
The summer of 2020 brought demonstrations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and interest in Black American history, social justice, and racial equity initiatives, but it also brought a backlash that some parents fear to have marked an end to years of progress in Lodi schools.
One Lodi parent, not wishing to give their name, describes going with their family to a demonstration in downtown Lodi to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020. They were joined by several dozen other Lodi residents with signs and placards calling for social justice and solutions to address the effects of historical institutional racism in the county.
As traffic went by on Main Street, the parent said that they would get beeps for support from drivers. There were also those that voiced their disagreement, at times yelling slurs, including the n-word at the group, including young children. There was also a truck with teenage boys flying Confederate flags off the back that flipped the engine over to diesel, spewing exhaust over demonstrators, and then circling the block to reinforce the point.
Race, equity, and policy
Locally, many public school administrators looked for ways to address questions that were being brought to them in this movement through the Dane County Equity Consortium. The group organized to create a conversation among administrators about issues of racial equity in classrooms and “taking collective action against the deep-rooted institutionalized racism present throughout our society and in our schools.”
Concerns about the DCEC, along with fears of the influence of “Critical Race Theory” in Lodi classrooms, became subjects of public commentary during Lodi School Board Meetings that in 2021 began to stretch hours long before even getting to business items of the agenda.
One area parent, Scott Pierquet commented on his skepticism toward the organization and cites unsatisfactory explanations from Board President H. Adam Steinberg as the impetus of his creating the Friends of Lodi Schools Facebook group, a private group that would grow to several hundred online members, though demographics, affiliations, and perspectives of individual members is less clear.
“It was very clear that there were a number of third-parties that were pushing curriculum into the district and demanding that things be done,” said Pierquet. “There was coordination between members of the Dane County Equity Consortium and Lodi to the point that, as a taxpayer, it was disheartening.”
In January 2022 Pierquet started a Go Fund Me to purchase copies of the book “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America” by John McWhorter. This was in response to a DCEC program including a book study based on “The White Racial Frame” by Joe Feagin, which deals with issues of systemic racism and how it may include cultural assumptions including imagery, narratives, emotional reactions, and responses to accented speech. According to district emails, seven staff members took part in the program as part of professional development. Pierquet eventually donated copies of “Woke Racism” to the district, which were then made available to staff.
In March 2022 the School Board Curriculum Committee was given a proposal for a Lodi High School Multicultural Club with prospective advisors Adaora Bilse and Paula Tonn. In explaining the reason for the club, their mission statement included: “We believe teenagers of color, who are in the minority in our school, deserve to feel the same sense of belonging as our white students, which according to recent YRBS (Youth Risk Behavior Survey) data is not the case.”
Lodi School District, parents explore limits of openness and transparency in emails and record requests
Pierquet responded to district administrators in an email: “There is discussion regarding emphasis on feminist causes, community policing, LGBTQ issues, ability based bias, environment issues, etc. What SPECIFICALLY is meant by emphasis and what is being done or has been done? … How do we ensure moving forward this club or any other club is not a partisan club? Is there a policy against using taxpayer resources to support activism?”
In order to offer a counter-balance in materials for staff and students, Pierquet referred administrators to Prager University, an organization founded in 2009 by conservative radio host David Prager. The organization describes itself as promoting “American values through the creative use of educational videos that reach millions of people online.”
The Prager University homepage features a 2018 video entitled, “Fix Yourself, narrated by psychologist Jordan Peterson. Peterson is a Canadian academic who came to prominence for many as a controversial guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
“If you’re going to go to the multicultural club that they have there or GSafe, which is another club that is out there, I am 100% for them,” said Pierquet. “But when you go to GSafe and they promote socialism, which has nothing to do with the challenges of being a homosexual in a small community, that’s a problem.”
In December 2022, Pierquet again reached out to school leadership on the subject: “The DCEC is an organization that wants to eliminate our universal values to help sell a political message.”
Pierquet went on to recommend a presentation by Jennifer Meinhardt, who is a Coalition Director at the libertarian conservative political advocacy group Americans For Prosperity. When asked about implications of partisan preference, Pierquet said he did not see it as such.
“The woman who was giving this presentation was giving a presentation on free speech,” said Pierquet. “To me, the story is that the school wouldn’t even provide that as an offering to teachers to be able to make a decision on their own of whether they wanted to attend.”
Attendees at similar events by Meinhardt have been required to agree to terms including prohibiting certain clothing, and giving organizers the right to use and modify images of themselves and other attendees.
In the classroom
Former Lodi High School teacher Janel Anderson, who sees Pierquet as a de facto leader of a contingent of Lodi residents aiming to change the direction of school board policy, put in blunt terms what she saw as the stakes going into the April school board election.
“We can be mad about being trolled by Scott Pierquet,” said Anderson, “but if Scott Pierquet controls the school board, if I had a gay child, I would pull them out of this school district.”
Speaking before the April election, Anderson had already described the district’s situation, saying, “equity work in Lodi has ground to a halt.”
Lodi alumnus Jonathan Schaub, a 2010 graduate, remembers ongoing issues from his own experience, specifically as a Korean-American student, and has also been involved in community outreach efforts.
“What I have found is that there are really amazing people in Lodi that, for all intents and purposes, have a good first intention to help, or to stand as we people call allies or champions, but there is not the real action,” said Schaub. “There is a lot of fluff. And I don’t know if that is just human nature, but it seems deeper in Lodi–it seems almost fear-based in Lodi.”
Schaub has discussed the subject with other minority students and alumni in the Lodi School District, and has at times been a subject of his work, as a documentarian and host of the Homegrown podcast, and as a graduate student at Alder University in Illinois, where he is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical counseling.
A difference in students since he graduated, according to Schaub, is that many students seem to be more aware of national and global issues, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, Stop AAPI Hate, issues surrounding COVID-19, and others.
Schaub described a conversation he had with a group of Lodi seniors about two years ago, saying, “They were seniors at the time, and they knew what they wanted to know about Breyonna Taylor, George Floyd…these major things that happened in the summer into their senior year.”
These were among the topics for a committee including Schaub and other community members speaking to students and Lodi school principals, but in May 2021, according to Schaub, their work with the district came to an abrupt end–not that the committee was dissolved or concluded its work, but that there was simply no further communication.
“We had this meeting in May (2021) and then a couple emails and promises,” said Schaub. “We felt that the district had heard us and there was going to be more work done on this.”
Issues of racism cover a wide swath of territory from “systemic racism” that developed through decades, if not centuries, and issues of misinterpretation and what some call “micro-aggressions,” which Schaub said were not irrelevant, but not the most urgent of the issues of discussion.
Schaub described talking to one Hispanic student who was given a photoshopped picture with her face on the cartoon character Dora the Explorer, who was shown crossing the US-Mexican border with the text, “This is you.”
“I have examples of a Snapchat video that was sent to a minority student saying, ‘We’re going to kill all you n-words’--and they used the word,” said Schaub. “This was circulated through different students and sent to different students. I have a picture of a profile of a white student in Lodi, who when they were over Zoom, their profile picture was what looked like someone of African culture starving–and I don’t know why that would be an acceptable profile picture.”
‘A lot of things to a lot of people’
Former Lodi School Board President H. Adam Steinberg describes a ramping up of efforts in equity and diversity in response to organic demand and specifically a parent who had come to public input and asked, with all that was happening in the world, “What are you doing for our children?”
“And then this MacIver article came out and this group came out attacking us,” said Steinberg, referring to an article by the conservative MacIver Institute in May 2021, titled, “Questionable Curriculum: Superintendent Launches Secret Equity Agenda Without Approval,” accusing school administrators of illegitimately circumventing school board members by prioritizing equity initiatives without explicit direction from the board. The video defines “equity” as a “radical anti-American philosophy that demands equal outcomes for everyone–that’s also called Communism.”
“When people are coming at you that strong,” said Steinberg, "it’s hard for anybody to push an item–or a topic like that–when you’re under fire like that.”
Steinberg is uncertain whether he would describe equity work as having come to a halt, or simply being incorporated into other programs, but said that he leans toward seeing it as the latter.
From the district office, Lodi School District Administrator Vince Breunig describes “equity work” as meaning a lot of things to a lot of people.
“Our role is to meet the diversity of our students, and that requires a lot of time and energy from our staff–whether you call that equity or something else–when we brought the community into the room during the strategic planning process,” said Breunig.
Through the course of community outreach that led to the development of the district’s strategic plan, student equity was identified as a priority and incorporated in the “five pillars” going forward: preparing for the future, nurturing the whole student, innovative communication connection, district workforce, and operational excellence.
“He was meeting with a group of what was mostly alumni of color and there were meetings that went on last year to talk about how difficult it can be to grow up in Lodi and to be someone of color,” said Schaub. “And so our focus hasn’t been on that, it has been on making sure all kids are feeling welcome in the district.”
When asked about the allegation of open use of racial slurs, Breunig said that he would be concerned as well. In regards to whether the district has received reports as such, Breunig said that, like other districts, this has happened.
Similarly former school board member Barb Beyer described the issue as a long-term concern for schools, even if she was not aware of particular issues coming to her attention.
“Not specifically in Lodi, but I wouldn’t be surprised,” said Beyer. “I’ve been in a lot of high schools and it’s happening … look at the districts around us–Waunakee has had incidents, Middleton has had incidents–this is exactly why we need equity instruction and training in our schools.”
There are two ways of addressing the issues of racism in schools, Steinberg, explained. The first is direct response to a verifiable incident involving a specific student or staff member, and disciplinary action discussed at the board level. Steinberg said that, to his knowledge, those types of incidents have remained rare.
“The volume I’ve heard it at is incredibly, incredibly low,” said Steinberg. “I’ve only heard it at the rumor level.”
The other route would be as a long-term issue to be addressed through education.
“I’m not saying we have a monstrous issue, I’m saying you can’t go anywhere without there being problems,” said Steinberg. “I would argue that we are really good at addressing them as they come up. Things get really bad if you let them fester, and in Lodi we don’t do that.”
According to Pierquet, the issues of equity initiatives and racial slurs being used in the hallways of classrooms of Lodi schools are separate.
“If that is happening, that needs to be addressed,” said Pierquet. “But I’ve also seen where the n-word was used by groups of people that were friends, so I don’t know the context of what was going on–you have to know the context. So to teach that we shouldn’t use racial slurs, I am 100% behind that, but that’s separate from systematic racism, completely separate.”
Pierquet points to a resolution that he proposed to the school board, asking members to sign on a statement that would “forbid teaching” any of seven points, such as that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” “any individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress,” and “that the belief that the United States is a meritocracy is an inherently racist or sexist belief, or that the United States was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex.”
“The school is the one that refused to put a policy in place to say that you shouldn’t judge people by the color of their skin,” said Pierquet. “Because it was written by a Republican.”
The request closely mirrored a resolution that had been passed through the Texas state legislature, and two days earlier in the Florida legislature, in what was described in a press release as “Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to Protect Floridians from Discrimination and Woke Indoctrination.”
Community investment
As municipalities and school districts depend on growing numbers of residents and increasing property values to fund basic services, there is long-term investment in public perceptions. And for many minority residents, they may not see a future for themselves in the area.
“We love Lodi and we want to enjoy the luxuries of being alumni or Lodi–coming back for alumni tournaments, fairs,” said Schaub, “but I don’t know many, if any, people of color who are alumni that stay in Lodi long-term and contribute to the community, based on what their experiences are.”
When another Lodi parent was asked if they saw this as a real risk for Lodi, they responded: “We’ve talked about moving many times…These multi-generations that have lived in Lodi, I don’t hear that from them, but from people that I know, who are transplants to Lodi, yes, we have definitely talked about that.”
Lodi Parent Stephanie Mayer says that despite sharing these concerns, she considers herself to be “a fighter” and does not intend to leave, in part because her own child wouldn’t want to leave their friends behind. As well, as a teacher in the Middleton School District, which has adopted the kinds of equity-based policies that have found so much resistance in Lodi, there she has not seen any of the supposed negative repercussions described by opponents in Lodi.
“And I know this is impacting other kids in our community, and I want them taken care of as well,” said Mayer. “It is impacting a smaller population, because there is a perceived threat that somehow making space for these people means less cake for others. And human rights are not finite–there is room for everyone to have rights.”
Since graduating from Lodi High School and moving around the country, including to California and to Illinois, he says that he has always described himself as from Lodi.
“Now there is this pressure to speak of it only in a highlighted way and I think that is dangerous,” said Schaub. “I know multiple people of color who want to come back, but they don’t feel safe enough, and if it’s not safe enough, they’ve cut Lodi out of their life a long time ago.”
Seeing themselves
An ongoing argument in education that has been brought to the forefront of national arguments in the past few years, has been how we prioritize curriculum.
For Schaub, who while in school would at times have someone make a “slanty eyes” gesture to him or tell him to go back where he came from, there was not a great deal of consolation in learning American history.
“If asked how Asian Americans shaped the country, students may not know it was Asian Americans that built the railroads or there were 500 Chinatowns involved in the move to California, setting up foundational communities,” said Schaub. “Hearing this provides a base of, ‘Oh, you were a part of this country, and you also gave life, blood, shed tears, and love to the same place I’m sitting.’”
In his classes Schaub does not recall many instances of seeing anyone who looked like him, except as enemies and victims–in an extremely condensed overview of the Korean War, or in the photos of fatalities in the Vietnam War. “That’s not a great first step, going next to, “now go pick your college and be a career-person.’”
He doesn’t argue for the replacement of George Washington as a central subject in history books, for instance, but also doesn’t see why past curriculum should be beyond reproach, leaving no room for a diverse set of figures, better reflecting the Americans on the whole.
Likewise, Breunig sees this as something teachers and administrators need to address on an ongoing basis.
“We want to make sure our students are reflected in the materials, that if a Black character appears, it isn’t only as a slave,” said Breunig. “We want them to see themselves reflected, and not for it to only be a window looking out.”