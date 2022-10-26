Lodi High School Thailand exchange students
Back left to right:  Hannah Johnson, Ashlynn Lizak, Sam Clepper, Maddie Scherer, Rosalee Heidenreich. Front left to right:  Abigail Wagner, Adrianna Gonzalez, Quetzal Peterson. Not shown:  adults chaperones, Mr. JP Fassbender (Thailand exchange coordinator), Ms. Kelsie Barlow (Thailand exchange coordinator), Ms. Hallie Ziegler, and Principal Joe Jelinek, who will be traveling to sign the Study Tour memorandum of understanding with Lodi's Thai sister school.

There is nothing like being uprooted and immersed in a foreign culture, and for some of these Lodi High School students, just getting there will mean their first time stepping on an airplane.

Lodi High School is resuming their Thai student exchange program, which has been running since 2008, but came to an end in 2019 following the arrival of COVID-19. Now program coordinators are collecting passports and making final checks before flying out on Nov. 9.