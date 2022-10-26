There is nothing like being uprooted and immersed in a foreign culture, and for some of these Lodi High School students, just getting there will mean their first time stepping on an airplane.
Lodi High School is resuming their Thai student exchange program, which has been running since 2008, but came to an end in 2019 following the arrival of COVID-19. Now program coordinators are collecting passports and making final checks before flying out on Nov. 9.
What awaits the students will be a little different for each, because they will be placed with host families in different parts of Suphanburi, Thailand, but it will be an abrupt change from anything in Wisconsin. Social studies teacher and program advisor JP Fassbender explained that some host families have more rural living situations, and some more urban, but event though Suphanburi is known as rice-producing region and a rural area, it is still a city of over 800,000 people.
"We have an entire class called project-based learning, where we actually prepare the kids for their travels and they go through cultural knowledge-building, so they understand what they’re going to experience," said Fassbender.
Even though none of the students will be fluent or conversational in Thai as they leave, the class lets them arrive with some useful Thai phrases for getting acquainted and making their way around while they are there. In addition, Fassbender explained, the host families, and the country on the whole are accommodating to American visitors, with over half of the population having some grasp of English, it being a compulsory subject in Thai schools.
For many travelers, encountering a wholly unfamiliar food culture can be a challenge, but again, Fassbender says, host families are prepared and elements of globalization can ease that transition.
"The first time I went in 2014, the first thing [the host family] did was they took me to the grocery store and they took me to the aisle with peanut butter, and bread, and said, ‘Do you need anything?’"
As well, American fast food staples such as McDonald's, KFC, and Starbucks are can be found and are generally fashionable for young people in Thailand.
"If they struggle with the Thai food, their host families have a variety of options of where they can take them to get a slice of home."
As some of these students will be leaving the country for the first time, in a few ways they will be jumping right into the deep end of international experience, first encountering jet lag in a country with a 12-hour time difference.
The key to that, according to Fassbender, is to just get going on the first day. After flying in, they will arrive at their hotel at about 3 a.m., and then the next day at 9 a.m., it is time to get breakfast and go.
"If you let them sleep during the day, it’s not a good thing…they bounce back pretty quickly, they are young teenagers," said Fassbender. "To be honest they’re so excited, that first night we stay in the hotel, and the next day we have a brunch, and I’ve never had a student just not show up for breakfast."
Once they are placed with their host families, they will be immersed and taking on busy schedules with school there, taking classes in addition to giving presentations on Lodi, Wisconsin, and the United States. Their class schedules are peppered with day trips, similar to Thai students visiting Lodi, who take seven to eight trips around the region while they are here.
In Thailand, destinations for the the Lodi students often include the ancient capital and UNESCO Heritage Site Ayutthaya, the Kanchanaburi World War II memorial, and the Golden Palace in Bangkok.
This year students are getting extra help when it comes to one the highlights of the trip. Earlier this summer, the Lodi School District received a donation from the Lodi Rotary Club, totaling $250 per student to cover expenses on a four-day weekend trip to Chiang Mai.
Whereas in-country costs are minimized, living with host families, the Chiang Mai weekend is a highpoint of the trip that comes with additional costs of hotel stays and entrance fees. This year, those costs will be covered as the students go to the northern part of the country for activities like elephant camps, night safari, a bamboo rafting ride, and visiting the King's Gardens.
When it comes to the end of the trip on Dec. 2, Fassbender expects that there will be some tears, estimating between half to two-thirds of students are visibly emotional when it comes time to go home.
"I think what surprises them the most is that they come back with a lifelong family and friends," said Fassbender, explaining that many of them stay connected in a private social media group with older former students now in their early 30s. "Many of them have gone back on their own personal expense and visited their family again in Thailand. Many of these Thai families come back here and visit families here."
When they come back, they return to their project-based class with two goals that they will be working on with program co-coordinator and social studies teacher Kelsie Barlow over the following weeks: catching up on work for their classes here, and sharing their experiences with the community.
"They are expected to create presentations, because we want to disseminate our trip and share our trip experiences with the school board, the optimists, and other organizations," said Fassbender of the re-integration process, honed over years of program experience. "When they come back, they are very talkative about their experience and share it with the student body."