Lodi School District logo
Buy Now
Contributed photo

There is building excitement in the air with spring events and the buildup to the end of the school year, but in June, area schools hardly slow down cruising right into summer school classes.

"We have two days after staff is done, to flip the high school, and we start right away on June 12," said Lodi Summer School Coordinator Emily Neumaier. "We start that following Monday."