There is building excitement in the air with spring events and the buildup to the end of the school year, but in June, area schools hardly slow down cruising right into summer school classes.
"We have two days after staff is done, to flip the high school, and we start right away on June 12," said Lodi Summer School Coordinator Emily Neumaier. "We start that following Monday."
Enrollment in Lodi's summer school programs has been relatively consistent over the years, but growing of recent, according to Neumaier, with 655 students in 2021 as COVID was still a significant factor, but 759 last year, and hopefully climbing from there.
Summer school programs are divided into two categories of "enrichment" and "support," with enrichment including any number of an array of topics not usually covered in classes, while "support" class enrollment more often comes through recommendation to a family to help a student who may be struggling in a particular subject.
Organizing the summer school class calendar starts around the previous December, assessing student needs for the next year, according to Lodi Elementary and Primary School Principal (and summer school principal) Eric Scheunemann.
"The other piece is just our workforce and who we have available," said Scheunemann. "We want to help set up staff with things that they’re interested in and passionate about and then that translates very well to students and them being able to experience that with them and to have a great well-rounded summer school program is pretty special."
Some of the enrichment classes are recurring year-to-year, and at times touch on the same subject areas of support classes, such as math and reading, such as For the Love of Reading, which has students checking out books to read at home. Fantastic Science is aimed at younger students, while Science Extravaganza has been developed for older students.
Cooking is one of the "fan favorites" according to Neumaier, along with swimming lessons. A new addition is Focus on Forest, in which one of the high school's science teachers will take students, in grades 1 through 3 and 4 through 6, into the school forest for outdoor learning.
There are three new art classes, pottery class is now being offered up to 8th grade, as opposed to only 6th grade. Bloom Where You Are Planted gives students in 4th through 6th grade a chance to work with plants in the greenhouse.
One of the goals has been to expand offerings for older students, including high school students, with classes including Advanced Placement Human Geography and for incoming sophomores in Honors Literature, Lord of the Flies Survival Guide.
Neumaier explained that Survival Guide is an introduction to the William Golding novel, that will later be the subject of a unit in the call later in the school year. “We love those name-catchers, like Lord of the Flies Survival Guide, that was a great one, I’m very happy with that one.”
Their catalog also includes options to help the youngest students get introduced to their upcoming classes, such as Jumpstart into 4K and Jumpstart into Kindergarten.
"That kind of prepares those kids for the school year," said Neumaier, "getting those kids into the classroom, and the best part is that those classes are in the Primary School and they are in the classrooms that they’re going to be in next year, so they’re getting that exposure: 'I was here last summer, I know where my book bag goes.'"
Lodi's summer school classes run in two sessions of three weeks, Monday through Thursday, June 12 to June 29, a break for July 4 (and the Lodi Fair), then July 10 through July 27. Enrollment opened on March 20 and closes on March 31.