The Town of Lodi's Board of Trustees will be holding a meeting on Jan. 26 to address questions around using federal funding on the expansion of broadband access in the area.
The issue came up at the board's Jan. 10 meeting, brought by Town of Lodi resident, and Vice Chair of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors' Ad-Hoc Broadband Committee, Tess Carr.
"I think that Lodi stands in relatively good shape in comparison to other rural Wisconsin towns--there is pretty good broadband for most of the people in Lodi," said Carr. "But there are some people with terrible connectivity and I think our town and West Point have a high need for connectivity, because we have a lot of telecommuters both for business and education."
Carr explained that she had been contacted by the digital service provider Spectrum Communications in December to talk about the State Broadband Expansion Grant, which will have an application deadline of Feb. 22.
"They said that 'We've looked and West Point and we've looked at Lodi and we think that would be a good scalable project and it would have a good chance of getting the grant,'" said Carr.
The grant round, provided through the state 2021 Budget Act, will have total funds determined and announced at the time of the first round decisions, but will be at least $14.1 million, according to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin's grant application instructions.
According to Carr, Spectrum has identified well over 100 homes in West Point and Lodi, with around 65 in Lodi, that would be targets for new broadband connection.
The rough proposal, as Carr explained, would be for a multi-million dollar development project in which Spectrum would receive about half of the necessary funding from the state, a portion financed by the company itself, and then additional public and private funding that would total about 10%.
In the past the Town of West Point has been all-in on investing federal ARPA funds toward broadband expansion, with discussion of the current proposal to be broached at West Point's Jan. 12 board meeting.
West Point Board Chairman Ashley Nedeau-Owen says that he carries a certain level of skepticism given that Charter approached the West Point Board with an application proposal about two years ago, which ultimately did not materialize. Nonetheless, he described broadband development as a necessity.
The data shown in the Public Service Commission's mapping of local broadband coverage comes from service providers' advertised service areas, Nedeau-Owen explained, which he says differs from the service available to area households. If the Town of West Point is investing in broadband development in the future as expected, with investment from the county as well, Carr pointed out that a total would be approaching necessary local buy-in.
"It couldn't be a more ideal scenario for Charter-Spectrum under their standards that they gave me," said Carr, conceding that those standards were informal and preliminary.
In the event that the Spectrum application does not happen, Carr also pointed to two other upcoming grant opportunities.
"I think a $20,000 slice of ARPA funds should be set aside," Carr told the Board, arguing that Lodi should be "piggybacking" off West Point. "If they're so motivated to spend all their money, we need to do what we can to make it happen for our town too, and just be done and have everyone in Lodi connected with high speed internet."
The Lodi Town Board agreed to discuss the issue of broadband and federal funding in greater depth at a Jan. 26 meeting at 11 a.m. at the Town Hall.