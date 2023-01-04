At the City of Lodi's Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday, Police Chief Wayne Smith recommended a simple fix to stem an ongoing issue.
Smith described a rash of vehicle entries and thefts in the area, particularly in the Town of Lodi. An effective deterrent, he explained, was to be sure that valuables are removed from vehicles and doors are locked.
A particularly dramatic example occurred on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
At about 11 p.m. Columbia County Dispatch received reports of suspicious individuals possibly going through vehicles in the Town of Lodi.
Sheriff's deputies responded to find what reportedly appeared to be two suspicious vehicles, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, which deputies later determined to be stolen.
The drivers of the two vehicles fled from deputies from Arbor Valley Road onto eastbound I-90/94 at speeds up to 115 mph. After about 15 miles, the Hyundai exited I-90/94 onto County Highway V near DeForest and struck a light post as the Equinox continued on.
When the deputies approached the crash scene, they reportedly identified the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle as a 14-year-old from Madison. The 14-year-old appeared to be uninjured, but was still taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. He was placed into custody with charges referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office including felony eluding, operating a vehicle without consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
A search of the stolen Hyundai also resulted in the location of ammunition and magazines belonging to firearms. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at the time of the announcement, it was still unknown if those items were connected to any thefts.