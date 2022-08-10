Keewan J Singleton Columbia County Jail Intake Photo

SINGLETON

 CONTRIBUTED/Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

A cross-county car chase ended, Aug. 5, with a vehicle disabled on Highway 113 and the driver taken into custody by Lodi police.

Keewan J. Singleton, 34, of Middleton appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Tuesday charged with felony eluding an officer and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.