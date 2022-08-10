A cross-county car chase ended, Aug. 5, with a vehicle disabled on Highway 113 and the driver taken into custody by Lodi police.
Keewan J. Singleton, 34, of Middleton appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Tuesday charged with felony eluding an officer and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
The charges stem from a string of incidents the previous Friday morning, according to a statement released by Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith.
At about 8:50 a.m. that morning Dane County Dispatch Center notified area jurisdictions of an attempt to a vehicle in connection to a suspected strong-armed robbery that happened in Madison. Law enforcement was alerted to a suspect in a white 2013 Land Rover. The owner of the Land Rover had reportedly been assaulted during the theft of the vehicle.
At 10:30 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was notified by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center that the suspect vehicle was believed to be traveling eastbound on Highway 60 and entering Columbia County.
Five minutes later a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office sergeant reported seeing the suspect vehicle moving east on Highway 60 west of the City of Lodi. The officer alerted Lodi Police Department that the vehicle would be entering the city.
The Lodi Police Chief then attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued on Highway 113. A second officer then deployed a tire deflation system in an attempt to disable the vehicle.
The suspect driver led law enforcement south on Highway 113 and eventually crossed into Dane County. The pursuit speeds were reduced due to the tires of the suspect vehicle being deflated and inoperable.
The suspect vehicle spun out and came to a stop on Highway 113. Singleton then left the vehicle and fled from officers on foot, but was quickly taken into custody by law enforcement. The incident resulted in minor damage to the suspect vehicle and a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office squad car. No injuries were reported by the law enforcement officers or the suspect driver at the conclusion of the pursuit.
Singleton was taken from the scene to the Columbia County Jail. The City of Madison and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office are conducting their own investigations with charges expected in Sauk and Dane Counties.
The Lodi Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Lodi Shell Towing.
At his initial court hearing, Singleton was ordered held on $5,000 cash bond and scheduled to next appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17.