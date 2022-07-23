What should have been a two-day trial over accusations of reckless endangerment with a firearm ended in a mistrial with the realization that the defendant's attorney had not requested "discovery" or read police reports from the incident.

Michael Cline, 45, of Lodi, faces three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment with a weapon, three counts of pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and two counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.