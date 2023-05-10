A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon following a crash in the Town of Arlington.

The 77-year-old motorcyclist crashed into an SUV just before 3 p.m. on May 7, according to a statement released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, investigators believe the crash, at County Highway K and Smokey Hollow Road, happened when the 16-year-old driver of the SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled in front of the motorcycle.