A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon following a crash in the Town of Arlington.
The 77-year-old motorcyclist crashed into an SUV just before 3 p.m. on May 7, according to a statement released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. According to the release, investigators believe the crash, at County Highway K and Smokey Hollow Road, happened when the 16-year-old driver of the SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled in front of the motorcycle.
A Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy responded in the following minutes and the motorcyclist was later pronounced dead by a UW-Hospital Med Flight.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner described the incident in the Columbia County Board of Supervisors Public Safety Committee the next morning. Neither the motorcyclist or the driver of the SUV were county residents, Brandner explained.
"There were no witnesses to the accident, but the kid had some integrity and said, 'Here's what happened, I just didn't see it, and I pulled out and I hit it,'" Brandner told the committee.
The 16-year-old was not injured and initial investigation as shown that neither alcohol or speed appeared to be factors in the crash.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Med Flight, Arlington Fire Dept, Arlington EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Medical Examiner’s Office, and Lodi Shell.
The Sheriff's Office, in its statement, asked drivers to be more alert with the changing season as more motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians come out on the roads with warmer weather.