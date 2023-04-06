A Lodi woman is facing weapons charges for intoxicated possession of a handgun, while a Sauk City man is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a third offense.
Sarah M. Ripp appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Wednesday for an initial appearance, charged with misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from an early morning incident on Dec. 18, when at about 2:20 a.m. a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling north on Lindsay Road in the Town of Lodi.
According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle had been swerving and crossed the center line, nearly colliding with the officer’s oncoming squad as he was going south. The officer reportedly followed the vehicle to Fair Street where, despite the deputy turning on emergency lights, the vehicle continued driving and eventually stopped in the parking lot of KD’s Bar and Grill.
Once stopped the officer reportedly identified the driver as Noah Jonathan Sweatt, 34, of Sauk City, and Sarah M. Ripp, 36, of Lodi.
When asked, Sweatt reportedly told the officer that he had drank five beers, then revising his answer to 10. After being taken into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a third offense, a blood draw was taken, later showing a BAC of .210, over twice the legal limit.
A search of the vehicle also revealed a loaded 9mm Ruger in the vehicle. Ripp told the officer that the gun belonged to her, and that although she had a concealed carry permit, the permit had since expired and she had not renewed it. Ripp was taken to a hospital for a blood draw resulting in a reported BAC of .324.
On Jan. 31 Sweatt was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court on misdemeanor OWI as a third offense, operating a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration, and operating a vehicle after revocation of a license. He is scheduled to next appear in court for an April 21 return hearing.