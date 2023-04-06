Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
Columbia County Circuit Court

A Lodi woman is facing weapons charges for intoxicated possession of a handgun, while a Sauk City man is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a third offense.

Sarah M. Ripp appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Wednesday for an initial appearance, charged with misdemeanor carrying of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.