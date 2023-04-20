The Lodi Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in the city of Lodi, amid rolling thunderstorms.
The fire was first spotted at about 10:30 a.m. by a witness from the nearby riverbank near the intersection of 1st Street and 2nd Street, according to a statement released by the Lodi Area Fire Department.
Lodi police and EMS arrived first at 132 Chestnut Street, and helped to evacuate the building. When fire crews arrived, there was reportedly heavy fire on the western side of the home, from the basement to the roof.
The fire was spreading through the house, according to the release, due to a blowing gas meter. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and turn off the gas. All family members at the home were evacuated, along with a pet rabbit, though two cats were reported to have perished in the fire.
Fire investigators determined a likely cause of the fire to have been a lightening strike: "Lightning struck the side of the home and gas meter, which ignited and significantly increased the speed and spread of the fire on the outside of the home and complicated the fire attack."
In the release, the Lodi Area Fire Department thanked departments that responded to a mutual aid call during the response, including fire departments from Sauk City, Prairie du Sac, Dane, Arlington, Poynette, Portage, Pardeeville, Waunakee, and Delton, along with EMS from Arlington and Poynette. The department also thanked Columbia County Emergency Management, Lodi Utilities and Madison Gas and Electric.