The Poynette versus Lodi boy’s basketball game on Jan. 6 ended in a buzzer-beater win by Brett Hackbart over Lodi with a score of 49-48—but that wasn’t the only big win of the night.

During halftime, the Poynette FFA hosted a Teddy Bear Toss, inviting the crowd to throw teddies and other stuffed animals down onto the basketball court. The plushies were collected for youth being cared for at Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago.

Tags