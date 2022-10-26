A Poynette man appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court Wednesday for a hearing covering three cases of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense.
In the earliest of the three cases, Andrew John Sullivan, 40, of Poynette, was charged with one count of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, and one count of operating a motor vehicle after having a license revoked.
The case dates back to a traffic stop on April 18, 2020, in which, according to court documents, a Columbia County Sheriff's deputy watched a blue pickup truck blow through a stop sign on Kent Road near County Highway V.
The only person in the vehicle was the driver, Sullivan, and while the officer reported not initially smelling alcohol, Sullivan had only just put out a cigarette as the officer arrived.
During a field sobriety test, Sullivan showed signs of intoxication and later registered .172, over twice the legal limit, on a preliminary breath test.
Sullivan had three times before been convicted of similar charges from incidents in August 2004, July 2008, and August 2014.
In March 2021, while free on a signature bond, Sullivan was arrested again and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, though with a passenger under the age of 16. He was released on $500 cash bond, but was in custody again the following spring for a May 16, 2022 incident in which he was charged with operating a motor vehicle as a fourth offense and hit-and-run. He was then held on a $50,000 cash bond.
In September Sullivan entered a plea of not guilty in the case of the April 2020 OWI, scheduled for trial in November. On Wednesday the trial was taken off the calendar as Sullivan withdrew his not-guilty plea, following an offer of a plea agreement from the Columbia County District Attorney's Office.
A hearing will be set following filing of briefs from attorneys due in November and December.