Andrew John Sullivan

SULLIVAN

 Columbia County Sheriff's Office

A Poynette man appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court Wednesday for a hearing covering three cases of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense.

In the earliest of the three cases, Andrew John Sullivan, 40, of Poynette, was charged with one count of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a fourth offense, and one count of operating a motor vehicle after having a license revoked.