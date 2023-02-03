Gary Lemberger, 52, of Poynette was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and five years of extended supervision in a Feb. 3 hearing in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Lemberger appeared for sentencing following a one-day Jan. 26 jury trial in which he was found guilty of felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a sixth offense. Lemberger also entered a plea of no contest to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle after revocation of a license and failure to follow a court order pertaining to an ignition interlock device.