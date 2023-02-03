Gary Lemberger, 52, of Poynette was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and five years of extended supervision in a Feb. 3 hearing in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Lemberger appeared for sentencing following a one-day Jan. 26 jury trial in which he was found guilty of felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated as a sixth offense. Lemberger also entered a plea of no contest to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle after revocation of a license and failure to follow a court order pertaining to an ignition interlock device.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stemmed from an incident on Oct. 1, 2021, when Columbia County Dispatch received a report just past 5:30 p.m. of a black Chevy SUV, on State Highway 51 near County Highway P, driving erratically, hitting its brakes and crossing the centerline.
A deputy was able to look up the owner of suspect vehicle and went to the referenced address in Poynette, where the deputy reportedly found Lemberger, who also fit a witness description of the driver, walking from the vehicle to the residence.
When asked about the report, Lemberger told the officer that he had been drinking, but that a friend had dropped him off and then left for a restaurant about a half mile away. The officer explained that it seemed unlikely, having just come from that direction and not seeing anyone walking next to the road.
This is the sixth conviction Lemberger has received since 1992, with a charge in April of that year, followed by two in the spring of 2004, one in 2014, and the most recent in March 2016.